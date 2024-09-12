Taymouth Castle: Sepa objects to plans for new £4m houses over flood risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle: Sepa objects to plans for new £4m houses over flood risk

The environment agency says the current plans for 20 luxury homes put people and property at risk of flooding.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and greenery
The houses would be built on land around Taymouth Castle.

Sepa has lodged a formal objection to plans for new luxury homes on the Taymouth Castle Estate.

The environment protection agency says the location, beside the River Tay, would put people and property at risk from flooding.

And it is urging Perth and Kinross Council to reject the proposals.

Drawings on the council’s planning portal show proposed properties hard up against a new flood defence bund.

Sepa has intervened this week, saying it cannot support designs that show the ground floor below the flood level.

It wants the council to reject plans for nine homes to the east of the castle, and six to the north-east.

Architect's drawing showing flat roofed, three story house build against flood defence bund
Drawings show the houses close to the flood defences. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council.

In letters to the council, dated September 9, it states: “The cornerstone of sustainable flood risk management is the avoidance of flood risk as a first principle.”

It goes on: “We object in principle to the application and recommend that planning permission is refused.

“This is because the proposed development may put people or property at risk of flooding, which is contrary to national planning policy.”

Sepa is also asking for changes to a third housing zone.

Drone photo of Taymouth Castle with golf course in front, Loch Tay in distance and River Tay behind
The homes in question would be on land between the castle and the River Tay. Image: Taymouth Castle.

It wants two of the five properties at this site, to the west of the castle, removed from the application altogether.

Without these changes, it says it will also object in principle to this zone.

Sepa objection follows revised Taymouth Castle housing plans

Taymouth owner, Discovery Land Company, already has permission to build 26 homes on either side of the castle.

In time it wants to build almost 150 members-only properties on its land near Kenmore, with prices starting at £4 million.

However, it has submitted fresh plans to the council amid fears of flooding.

The US real estate firm is now seeking to reduce the number of homes around the castle to 20.

Map showing proposed location of housing on the Taymouth Castle estate
Sepa is objecting to houses in the orange zones around the castle.

It also wants to move some of them further from the River Tay and onto the landward side of its new flood defences.

A supporting statement accompanying the latest planning applications says: “The approved location for a number of the approved dwellings lies on the riverside of the flood defence, which would increase flood risk to the properties should they be built.

“As such, the revised proposals place the dwellings on the castle side of the bund to ensure resilience to flood risk and climate change, whilst also creating a unique landscape feature.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the planning applications at a later date.

Homes plan latest phase of Taymouth transformation

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle estate in 2019.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The firm specialises in members-only “worlds”, featuring luxury residential homes in private club communities.

Taymouth Castle is its first UK location.

The owners have so far spent more than £100 million transforming the landmark into a private members’ clubhouse.

The company has also acquired a number of properties in nearby Kenmore, including the village shop and Kenmore Hotel.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
The Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen to the public, after renovations, in 2026. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An online petition against the development, launched last year by protest group, Protect Loch Tay, has amassed more than 160,000 signatures.

But many locals welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

An economic impact study, commissioned by Discovery Land Company, forecast the estate could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390 million over its first 25 years.

It is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

