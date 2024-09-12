Future of Angus affordable housing development left in limbo following builder collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Angus affordable housing development left in limbo following builder collapse

An affordable housing development in Newtyle has been left incomplete after housebuilder Hadden went into administration.

By Paul Malik
The housing development in Newtyle, which has closed since builders Hadden Construction were put into administration. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
The housing development in Newtyle, which has closed since builders Hadden Construction were put into administration. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

The future of an affordable housing development in the Angus village of Newtyle has been left in limbo after housebuilder Hadden was plunged into administration.

Houses remain partially finished on the site which sits off North Street in Newtyle, a village around 10 miles north of Dundee.

Hadden Construction was placed in the hands of administrators Alvarez & Marsal earlier this week, who confirmed 66 jobs had been immediately lost.

The Perthshire firm had been contracted to build a £1.9 million development in Newtyle, providing affordable homes on behalf of Abertay Housing Association.

The gates are closed at the Newtyle affordable housing development following Hadden Construction entering administration. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

Ten new one, two and three bedroomed semi-detached and cottage flat style homes were under construction.

The affordable housing development, Newtyle. Image: Paul Malik/ DC Thomson.

All works however have been forced to stop at Hadden sites across Scotland, including the Newtyle development.

Abertay Housing Association said they would be “proactively engaged” with the administrators to make sure the houses were finished.

Affordable Newtyle houses left in limbo

Hadden Construction was forced to bring in administrators earlier this week.

This is despite posting profits of more than £260,000 in 2023 and a pre-tax profit of more than £660,000 the year before.

The unfinished development in Newtyle. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

Barry Moore, Abertay Housing Association chief executive, said: “One thing is certain, there is never anything good about these unfortunate situations and they are generally a reflection of very challenging, difficult and demanding financial times.

Barry Moore, chief executive of Abertay Housing Association. Image: Supplied.

“The Association’s thoughts are with the members of staff at Hadden that will be unemployed as a consequence of this, for there is never a good time to be unemployed, but there is certainly a bad time.

“We wish them all well with regard to future employment.

“The site is well established and the Association will proactively engage with the administrators with a view and objective of delivering the much needed affordable homes.”

Hadden in administration

The cost of materials, wages and “supply chain interruptions” has been blamed for Hadden’s collapse.

Ben Cairns, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, said earlier this week: “Like other contractors, Hadden Construction has been battling a number of headwinds in recent years, including inflated materials prices, rising labour costs and supply chain interruptions.”

A student housing development in Stirling was also underway when the firm announced its administration.

Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson

The company had also been appointed as a minor works contractor for Perth and Kinross Council.

Hadden Construction was founded in 1992 by Scott Hadden, Ronnie Horne and Murray Stewart.

From an initial capital investment of just £10,000, the firm says it has grown to be Perthshire’s largest headquartered main contractor.

Formed originally in Crieff, the company moved to Aberuthven in 2000.

Conversation