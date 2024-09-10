66 jobs lost as major Perthshire housebuilder goes into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

66 jobs lost as major Perthshire housebuilder goes into administration

Hadden Construction Ltd is headquartered in Aberuthven.

By Paul Malik
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson

One of Perthshire’s largest housebuilders, Hadden Construction, has plunged into administration with 66 jobs lost.

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed as administrators for the Aberuthven company.

Hadden Construction posted a pre-tax profit of more than £260,500 to the end of March 2023, its latest accounts show, with a turnover of £32.4 million.

In 2022, they posted a pre-tax profit of more than £660,000, while in 2021 they reported a loss of £1.67m.

Speculation had grown recently regarding the firm’s ability to continue trading.

Bosses at the firm were unavailable for comment when approached by The Courier.

The company employed 86 members of staff at last count, split roughly between site workers and office managers.

Administrators confirmed at least 66 members of staff had been made redundant.

All work at the company’s sites will cease while a review  is carried out.

Hadden Construction in administration

The cost of materials, wages and “supply chain interruptions” has been blamed for Hadden’s collapse.

Ben Cairns, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Like other contractors, Hadden Construction has been battling a number of headwinds in recent years, including inflated materials prices, rising labour costs and supply chain interruptions.

“As administrators, we will seek an orderly wind down of the operations and will welcome any investor interest in the company’s assets.

“We understand that today’s news is unsettling for the company’s employees and will be doing all we can to support them over the weeks ahead.”

Developments across Tayside and Fife

Hadden has been involved in a number of development in central and north east Scotland, including in Fife and an affordable housing development in Newtyle

The homes are being built on behalf of Abertay Housing Association for £1.9m.

It comprises of ten new one, two and three bedroomed semi-detached and cottage flat style homes.

A student housing development in Stirling was also underway when the firm announced its administration.

The company had also been appointed as a minor works contractor for Perth and Kinross Council.

AK Bell Library in Perth. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Work expected to have been carried out by Hadden for the council included roof works at Royal School of Dunkeld and AK Bell library and structural and remedial works at Inchture Primary School.

This work is expected to be delayed while a new contractor can be found.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Perth and Kinross Council remains committed to deliver the programmed works.

“Decisions will be made on an individual basis. It is likely that there will be some delay but at this time every effort will be made to minimise this.”

Perthshire housebuilder Hadden

Hadden Construction was founded in 1992 by Scott Hadden, Ronnie Horne and Murray Stewart.

From an initial capital investment of just £10,000, the firm says it has grown to be Perthshire’s largest headquartered main contractor.

Formed originally in Crieff, the company moved to Aberuthven in 2000.

More from Business

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO and co-founder of Biocaptiva Image: Biocaptiva
St Andrews biotech firm granted US patent for 'game-changing' cancer detection device
Texo has a facility at Port of Dundee. Image: Mocean
Port of Dundee firm Texo sees turnover more than double to £47 million
Pro Carpet Solutions owner Dean Newstead.
Dundonian Dean starts own business after two redundancies and 142 job applications
John Young runs his own signage firm in Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rosyth man who 'took the leap' to start his own sign business on 15…
Sarah Mills at Crail Pottery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife family business Crail Pottery on 60 years of delighting customers
Buy Materials staff at work in the Dunfermline office. Image: Buy Materials
Fife start-up offers builders their own price comparison website
One of Muirhall Energy's other onshore wind farm projects. Image: Muirhall Energy
EXCLUSIVE: Scone Palace owner plans major wind farm development near Dunkeld
David Evans and his daughter, Hannah mark OTL Group's 40 years in business.
Mearns firm behind firefighting foams and hospital curtains turns 40
A bedroom within the luxury Seaton House hotel in St Andrews. Image: Seaton House.
St Andrews luxury hotel to create 60 jobs when it opens next year
Directors Barry Maguire and James Downie of Cairn Safety Technology. Image: Elevator
Carnoustie's Cairn Safety Technology's hot works habitats go international

Conversation