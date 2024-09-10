St Johnstone’s Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare to previous years?

Celtic and Rangers fans have directed online anger at St Johnstone in the wake of their latest McDiarmid Park ticket announcement.

But Courier Sport understands the reality of the update by owner Adam Webb in advance of Saints’ first home game of this season against one of the big Glasgow clubs is that there has NOT been a cut.

And the number of tickets allocated to them will be identical to previous years.

Webb, who bought out Geoff Brown in July, issued an open letter to Saints supporters ahead of the September 28 clash with Celtic.

He confirmed that home fans will stay in the East Stand and the south end of the Geoff Brown Stand, while visiting supporters will get the Ormond Stand and North Stand, as well as a section of the Geoff Brown.

That’s exactly the same as last season (1,900 tickets behind each goal and a total of 4,800) and the vast majority of games against Celtic and Rangers in recent times, other than the controversial Scottish Cup clash in 2023, which was boycotted by the Perth public.

‘True fortress’

In Webb’s open letter, he said: “Your unwavering support as part of our loyal fan base is the cornerstone of our success.

“With that in mind, I want to emphasise our commitment to making McDiarmid Park a true fortress for our team, particularly when hosting Celtic or Rangers.

“Historically, we have sometimes allocated the East Stand to visiting supporters and moved supporters to the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We have also allotted more seats than necessary in the Geoff Brown Stand to opposing fans.

“Under our new policies, to be announced later this week, opposing fans will be limited to the Ormond and North stands and one section of the Geoff Brown Stand which is legally required to accommodate disabled seating.

“For this initiative to be successful, we need you – our dedicated fans – to turn out in force.

“We are putting extra provisions and planning in place to enhance your match day experience, including improvements in accessibility, safety, parking, and stadium services.

“Finally, in light of some recent unsavoury incidents both home and away, we have reviewed and updated our terms and conditions for accessing McDiarmid Park on match days.

“I look forward to seeing you in the stands on September 28 for the Celtic game.”