St Johnstone’s Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare to previous years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare to previous years?

New owner Adam Webb has released an open letter to Saints supporters.

By Eric Nicolson
McDiarmid Park.
McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Celtic and Rangers fans have directed online anger at St Johnstone in the wake of their latest McDiarmid Park ticket announcement.

But Courier Sport understands the reality of the update by owner Adam Webb in advance of Saints’ first home game of this season against one of the big Glasgow clubs is that there has NOT been a cut.

And the number of tickets allocated to them will be identical to previous years.

Webb, who bought out Geoff Brown in July, issued an open letter to Saints supporters ahead of the September 28 clash with Celtic.

He confirmed that home fans will stay in the East Stand and the south end of the Geoff Brown Stand, while visiting supporters will get the Ormond Stand and North Stand, as well as a section of the Geoff Brown.

That’s exactly the same as last season (1,900 tickets behind each goal and a total of 4,800) and the vast majority of games against Celtic and Rangers in recent times, other than the controversial Scottish Cup clash in 2023, which was boycotted by the Perth public.

‘True fortress’

In Webb’s open letter, he said: “Your unwavering support as part of our loyal fan base is the cornerstone of our success.

“With that in mind, I want to emphasise our commitment to making McDiarmid Park a true fortress for our team, particularly when hosting Celtic or Rangers.

The St Johnstone fans turned up in big numbers for the opening game of the season.
The St Johnstone fans turned up in big numbers for the opening game of the season. Image: SNS.

“Historically, we have sometimes allocated the East Stand to visiting supporters and moved supporters to the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We have also allotted more seats than necessary in the Geoff Brown Stand to opposing fans.

“Under our new policies, to be announced later this week, opposing fans will be limited to the Ormond and North stands and one section of the Geoff Brown Stand which is legally required to accommodate disabled seating.

“For this initiative to be successful, we need you – our dedicated fans – to turn out in force.

“We are putting extra provisions and planning in place to enhance your match day experience, including improvements in accessibility, safety, parking, and stadium services.

“Finally, in light of some recent unsavoury incidents both home and away, we have reviewed and updated our terms and conditions for accessing McDiarmid Park on match days.

“I look forward to seeing you in the stands on September 28 for the Celtic game.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron reveals big benefit of swapping English for Scottish football
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hit with SFA charge in wake of Jack Sanders…
Derek Riordan and James McFadden had short St Johnstone careers.
St Johnstone's mixed history with free agent signings - from Lee Croft and James…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Gambia boss reveals where St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can improve
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season
Two new recruits - Josh Rae and Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone transfer window verdict: Goalkeeping concern overshadows goal-scoring upgrade
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips…
St Johnstone will play Rangers on a Sunday night.
St Johnstone's Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request 'rebuffed'
Former St Johnstone defender, Ryan McGowan.
Former St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan predicts 'struggle' for club after highlighting recruitment concerns

Conversation