Taymouth Castle protesters mark campaign anniversary as petition nears 160,000 signatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle protesters mark campaign anniversary as petition nears 160,000 signatures

Protect Loch Tay says it will keep up the pressure on Taymouth Castle developers Discovery Land Company

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle.
Protect Loch Tay launched its petition against the Taymouth Castle redevelopment in July 2023.

It’s a year today since opponents of the multimillion-pound Taymouth Castle development launched an online petition calling for greater scrutiny of the project.

Twelve months on, the Protect Loch Tay protest has garnered almost 160,000 signatures and generated news stories and controversy around the world.

And as work progresses on Discovery Land Company’s transformation of the Taymouth estate, near Kenmore, the group is vowing to continue its campaign.

In a new statement, Protect Loch Tay says members are “immensely grateful” to the 159,293 signatories who have backed its efforts.

“There has been an amazing response, although, ultimately not surprising, as so many people love Loch Tay and our part of Scotland,” they say.

Taymouth Castle and grounds, with Kenmore village and Loch Tay in background
Protect Loch Tay says supporters share their love for the area. Image: Taymouth Castle.

“People have been absolutely brilliant about sharing and promoting the petition.

“Without the immense help of many good people both behind the scenes and in our Facebook group this campaign would not have made the impact it has in bringing this issue to the awareness of so many people.”

The group says the signatories include 78 names on paper petitions gathered locally.

And the statement adds: “It’s worth noting that the vast majority of Protect Loch Tay supporters reside in Scotland and the rest of the UK despite a claim that they do not live here.”

All change at Taymouth Castle estate

The Taymouth Castle estate is undergoing a major revamp after it was purchased by Discovery Land Company in 2019.

Taymouth Castle gates, Kenmore
The gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It will be the US real estate firm’s first luxury resort in the UK.

The castle itself has reopened as a private members’ clubhouse following a £100m facelift.

Work is continuing on the golf course.

And bosses are marketing the first of more than 140 homes on the surrounding land, with price tags starting at £4m.

Taymouth Castle interior showing grand piano, sitting room and gold wallpaper and panelling
The Chinese Room at Taymouth Castle. Image: Taymouth Castle
Corridor with elaborately designed wallpaper and swords in display cases
The refurbished interior of Taymouth Castle. Image: Taymouth Castle.

Discovery Land Company has also acquired a raft of existing properties in the area.

Its portfolio now includes the Kenmore Hotel and village store, Moness holiday resort in Aberfeldy and the Glen Lyon Estate.

Protect Loch Tay says masterplan still needed

Protect Loch Tay says objectors have achieved much over the past year, including the withdrawal of a planning application for a golf cart maintenance building and associated works on land previously set aside for affordable housing in Kenmore.

The protest group has also highlighted planning breaches, as well as damage to historic artefacts on the estate.

Aerial photo showing site of alleged unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle
Protesters said their images aerial images showed unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle. Image: Protect Loch Tay.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell took their concerns to Taymouth Castle bosses at a meeting in October last year.

And a public meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall, organised by Perthshire MSP John Swinney and MP Pete Wishart, in July last year was hailed as a “huge turning point”.

Protect Loch Tay says its concerns centre on Discovery Land Company tycoon Michael Meldman’s record on the environment.

It also accuses the firm of “salami-slicing” – submitting dozens of piecemeal planning applications, with no overarching blueprint.

The group hopes Mr Swinney, now the First Minister of Scotland, can still convince the developer to produce a public masterplan for the whole estate.

John Swinney talking to roomful of around 300 people in Aberfeldy Town Hall
John Swinney takes questions from the crowd at the public meeting in Aberfeldy . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This could provide answers to questions about DLC’s long term plans in the area,” it says.

“And, most importantly, we hope it would trigger a full Environmental Impact Assessment being carried out.”

Public divided on merits of project

Protect Loch Tay’s campaigning has not been universally well received.

Some locals have claimed the negative publicity was harming Kenmore’s all-important visitor economy.

The Kenmore village shop re-opened last month, with the Perthshire family behind the Ballintaggart brand at the helm.

And the Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen in 2026.

Kenmore village shop exterior, a whitewashed building on end of row of two storey cottages
Kenmore village shop has reopened. Image: DC Thomson.

Discovery Land Company has played down concerns it will restrict access to the estate and pledged it will re-open core paths when construction is complete.

Many locals have also welcomed the work to save the 19th century castle from dereliction and the opportunities it could bring.

A recent economic impact statement forecast the Taymouth Castle scheme would boost the Perthshire economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

Around 160 people are employed on the estate already.

And Perth and Kinross Council has said it is “broadly supportive” of the development.

More from Perth & Kinross

Jennifer Petrie, Perth Sheriff Court
Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in 'squalid' fly-infested Perthshire house
Perth Provost Xander McDade, Councillor CLaire McLaren and Richard Scott reach the finish line of the waiters race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kinross Bastille Day Gala celebrates 50-year friendship with French twin town
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Van crashes into wall on Dundee Road in Perth. Picture shows; Van crashes into wall on Dundee Road in Perth . Dundee Road, Perth . Supplied by Supplied Date; 13/07/2024
Meat delivery van sandwiched between wall and railing after Perth crash
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after break-in at Glenearn Road in Perth Picture shows; Glenearn Road, Perth . Glenearn Road, Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Men in lumberjack shirts raid Perth yard
Paul McCafferty returned to Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' abuser throttled girlfriend and threatened to kill her
Craig and Iona Brownhill run their liqueur and chocolate business together, Pomology. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth couple swap law and astrophysics to run chocolate and berry liqueur business
Brendan McGivan.
Body found in police search for missing Perthshire man
People walking around exhibits in grounds of Scone Palace
Scone Palace garden fair tickets on sale now after record attendance in 2024
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat
19
Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Tartan Army highland coo gives football fans in Perth a boost

Conversation