Taymouth Castle golf buggy garage plan axed following public outcry

Taymouth Castle developers have scrapped controversial plans for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on their Kenmore estate.

The proposals had attracted widespread criticism, including from Kenmore Community Council.

It lodged a formal objection to the planning application following a public meeting in the village.

Residents said the building would block neighbour’s light, spoil their views and cause noise disturbance.

Opponents also complained that the proposed site was set aside for affordable housing in the last local development plan.

Now the Taymouth Castle developers have scrapped their application.

Its status on the Perth and Kinross Council planning portal was changed to “withdrawn” on Monday.

Discovery Land Company declined to comment.

However, Colin Morton, from Kenmore and District Community Council, welcomed the move.

He said: “We’re glad Taymouth Castle and Estate have listened to both the community council and the community.

“They seem to be taking account of the feedback they have received. So we will look forward to seeing revised plans.”

It’s not yet known what those plans might involve.

However, a planning statement, submitted to the council on behalf of the developers, previously stated: “The proposed golf maintenance building is essential for the operation of the golf course, which is undergoing major refurbishment, protecting its future over the long term.”

Taymouth Castle plans have proved controversial

The U-turn is the latest twist in the saga of Discovery Land Company’s plans to transform the Taymouth Castle estate into a luxury resort.

The US real estate company is renovating 200-year-old Taymouth Castle and its golf course.

It forecasts the project could bring 200 jobs to Highland Perthshire.

However, its plans to build 145 new properties on the Taymouth Castle estate have angered critics, who say they fear it is planning a “billionaires’ playground”.

They claim the development will wreck the tranquil nature of the area and restrict public access to the land.

A protest group set up to fight the plans – Protect Loch Tay protest – has branded Discovery Land Company ““a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

Discovery Land Company has also acquired the Kenmore Hotel, the village store and post office and a number of other business and residential properties in Kenmore.

The village store is due to open to the public later this year.

The Kenmore Hotel is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen to the public at a later date.

The Taymouth Castle developers have also bought the Moness resort at Aberfeldy and intend to use it for staff accommodation.

They have said they intend to make some properties available for affordable housing in the area too.

Local voices key to Taymouth Castle plans

Protect Loch Tay raised the alarm over the Taymouth Castle project last year.

The group’s online petition has attracted more than 158,000 names.

However, some locals have said the interference is not welcome.

There was concern last year that many of the fiercest critics lacked understanding of the project.

Kenmore and District Community Council previously accused the protesters of being “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

And locals said negative publicity surrounding the campaign was harming the visitor economy in Kenmore.