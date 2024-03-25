Taymouth Castle golf buggy garage plan axed following public outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle golf buggy garage plan axed following public outcry

Residents in Kenmore raised the alarm over the Taymouth Castle golf course plans at a public meeting in the village

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth sign on castle gates at Kenmore
The Taymouth Castle golf cart garage would have been very close to the village of Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taymouth Castle developers have scrapped controversial plans for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on their Kenmore estate.

The proposals had attracted widespread criticism, including from Kenmore Community Council.

It lodged a formal objection to the planning application following a public meeting in the village.

Residents said the building would block neighbour’s light, spoil their views and cause noise disturbance.

Opponents also complained that the proposed site was set aside for affordable housing in the last local development plan.

Now the Taymouth Castle developers have scrapped their application.

Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle and golf course are undergoing renovations. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Its status on the Perth and Kinross Council planning portal was changed to “withdrawn” on Monday.

Discovery Land Company declined to comment.

However, Colin Morton, from Kenmore and District Community Council, welcomed the move.

He said: “We’re glad Taymouth Castle and Estate have listened to both the community council and the community.

“They seem to be taking account of the feedback they have received. So we will look forward to seeing revised plans.”

It’s not yet known what those plans might involve.

Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council.
Colin Morton. Image: supplied.

However, a planning statement, submitted to the council on behalf of the developers, previously stated: “The proposed golf maintenance building is essential for the operation of the golf course, which is undergoing major refurbishment, protecting its future over the long term.”

Taymouth Castle plans have proved controversial

The U-turn is the latest twist in the saga of Discovery Land Company’s plans to transform the Taymouth Castle estate into a luxury resort.

The US real estate company is renovating 200-year-old Taymouth Castle and its golf course.

It forecasts the project could bring 200 jobs to Highland Perthshire.

However, its plans to build 145 new properties on the Taymouth Castle estate have angered critics, who say they fear it is planning a “billionaires’ playground”.

Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company's chief project officer at Taymouth Castle, standing in front of the imposing stone gates.
Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company’s chief project officer at Taymouth Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They claim the development will wreck the tranquil nature of the area and restrict public access to the land.

A protest group set up to fight the plans – Protect Loch Tay protest – has branded Discovery Land Company ““a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

Discovery Land Company has also acquired the Kenmore Hotel, the village store and post office and a number of other business and residential properties in Kenmore.

The village store is due to open to the public later this year.

The Kenmore Hotel is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen to the public at a later date.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
The Kenmore Hotel is currently closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Taymouth Castle developers have also bought the Moness resort at Aberfeldy and intend to use it for staff accommodation.

They have said they intend to make some properties available for affordable housing in the area too.

Local voices key to Taymouth Castle plans

Protect Loch Tay raised the alarm over the Taymouth Castle project last year.

The group’s online petition has attracted more than 158,000 names.

However, some locals have said the interference is not welcome.

There was concern last year that many of the fiercest critics lacked understanding of the project.

Kenmore and District Community Council previously accused the protesters of being “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

And locals said negative publicity surrounding the campaign was harming the visitor economy in Kenmore.

More from Perth & Kinross

Jawad Anwar, a shop worker at Minas Stores in Perth, was robbed by an armed assailant on Friday night.
VIDEO: Terrifying moment masked robber threatens Perth shop worker with knife
Fly-tipped waste dumped at the Lower Friarton site
Notorious Perth fly-tipping hotspot cleared after 15 years as more than 200 tonnes of…
Pete Chan in his takeaway kitchen at China China, Perth
Perth takeaway boss passing on roof repair donations to charity
The police officer works for Tayside Division. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Serving Tayside police officer, 51, charged after criminal probe
Solas Festival in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus cuts a 'serious blow' to Perthshire music festival
Kenneth Bond stayed in his campervan outside Perth police station.
Fife paedophile caught breaking court order after walking into Perth police station to ask…
Children gathered around a glowing model of the moon
Best pictures from Kinross-shire and Glenfarg community spirit display
A Met Office graphic showing the affected areas
Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Group of musicians with fiddles outside Birnam Arts venue where Niel Gow Festival events are being held
Niel Gow Festival: Perthshire's popular fiddle music celebration in pictures
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus hotel boss faces £500k confiscation bid

Conversation