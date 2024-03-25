Man charged following Arbroath shop ‘ram raid’

A man has been charged following an alleged ram raid involving a ‘stolen’ lorry.

The 30-year-old was arrested after an incident at Mayfield Foodstore at around 5:50am on Friday.

The lorry was allegedly stolen from ULearn LGV Driving School.

The man has also been charged for an incident in the Angus town’s High Street on Friday 15 March.

He appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mayfield Foodstore has been left severely damaged with the entrance left in a pile of rubble and parts of the ceiling hanging down.

Mayfield Foodstore is owned by Salah Ub Dan, 63, who has had the shop since 2008.

Worker Muhammad Adnan, 43, said: “When I saw it I was shocked.”

Police thank public after Arbroath arrest

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “We would like to thank members of the community for their assistance during our investigation.

“We are committed to tackling these offences and would urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of a break-in to contact us.”