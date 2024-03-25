Man charged following Arbroath shop ‘ram raid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man charged following Arbroath shop ‘ram raid’

A 30-year-old appeared in court following the incident involving a lorry.

By Ben MacDonald
The Mayfield Foodstore was driven into on Friday
A man has been charged following the break-in. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A man has been charged following an alleged ram raid involving a ‘stolen’ lorry.

The 30-year-old was arrested after an incident at Mayfield Foodstore at around 5:50am on Friday.

The lorry was allegedly stolen from ULearn LGV Driving School.

The man has also been charged for an incident in the Angus town’s High Street on Friday 15 March.

He appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mayfield Foodstore has been left severely damaged with the entrance left in a pile of rubble and parts of the ceiling hanging down.

Mayfield Foodstore is owned by Salah Ub Dan, 63, who has had the shop since 2008.

Worker Muhammad Adnan, 43, said: “When I saw it I was shocked.”

Police thank public after Arbroath arrest

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “We would like to thank members of the community for their assistance during our investigation.

“We are committed to tackling these offences and would urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of a break-in to contact us.”

