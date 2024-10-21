Former Dundee United hero makes major career decision after relegation heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United hero makes major career decision after relegation heartbreak

Dundalk succumbed to the drop with two games left to play in the League of Ireland.

By Alan Temple
Jon Daly cuts a dejected figure as Dundalk's fate is confirmed
Jon Daly cuts a dejected figure as Dundalk's fate is confirmed. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly has confirmed he will step down as Dundalk manager in the wake of their League of Ireland relegation.

The Lilywhites, champions as recently as 2019, saw their fate confirmed last Friday courtesy of a 2-0 home defeat against Derry City.

Daly took the reins on May 23 but has seen his tenure marred by boardroom struggles and financial concerns at Oriel Park. On the pitch, he has guided Dundalk to just three wins from 18 fixtures.

And Daly insists he will not be part of the club’s attempts to rebuild from relegation, with United’s 2010 Scottish Cup-winning striker now looking forward to returning to Scotland to spend time with his family.

Family first

He told Dundalk’s official website: “From my own personal point of view, I’m coming up to four years now away from my family.

Jon Daly gets his instructions across
Daly gets his instructions across. Image: Shutterstock.

“There was talk previously about them potentially coming over, getting them across and seeing how it went.

“But with everything that has gone on in the background in the last number of months, I think it would be very unfair of me to ask my family to uproot, move country and come over for me.

“I think I probably have to put my family first, and that’s what my plan will be.”

Daly’s time at Dundalk is in sharp contrast to his previous spell in management with St Patrick’s Athletic, guiding them to FAI Cup glory just 11 months ago. 

He has also enjoyed spells coaching with Hearts and TPS Turku in Finland. 

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby, left, toasts Glenn Middleton following his super assist.
Glenn Middleton keeps promise to Dundee United teammate as Tannadice winger laps up cheeky…
Meshack the match-winner takes the acclaim
5 Dundee United talking points: Meshack madness, magnificent Middleton and Macedonian maestro under the…
2
The news is a blow for Sibbald and United
Craig Sibbald goes under the knife as Dundee United ace set for 'considerable period'…
Meshack celebrates as Jim Goodwin, in the background, hits the deck. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ready for meme treatment as Dundee United boss ‘ends up on a**e’…
4
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash
Sam Dalby on 'crazy' Ryan Reynolds welcome, Louis Moult lessons and Dundee United goal…
Jamie McGrath strokes home the winner when these sides last met.
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United vs Hibs
Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
What's next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?
Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher, left to right, embrace after downing St Mirren
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United reminder served as big spending days are declared over
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Jim Goodwin sets target for Emmanuel Adegboyega following Dundee United kid’s dramatic Ireland U/21…
Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow against Italy on Tuesday evening
How Dundee United's 6 internationals fared as Tannadice starlet endures last-gasp heartbreak

Conversation