Former Dundee United hero makes major career decision after relegation heartbreak

Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly has confirmed he will step down as Dundalk manager in the wake of their League of Ireland relegation.

The Lilywhites, champions as recently as 2019, saw their fate confirmed last Friday courtesy of a 2-0 home defeat against Derry City.

Daly took the reins on May 23 but has seen his tenure marred by boardroom struggles and financial concerns at Oriel Park. On the pitch, he has guided Dundalk to just three wins from 18 fixtures.

And Daly insists he will not be part of the club’s attempts to rebuild from relegation, with United’s 2010 Scottish Cup-winning striker now looking forward to returning to Scotland to spend time with his family.

Family first

He told Dundalk’s official website: “From my own personal point of view, I’m coming up to four years now away from my family.

“There was talk previously about them potentially coming over, getting them across and seeing how it went.

“But with everything that has gone on in the background in the last number of months, I think it would be very unfair of me to ask my family to uproot, move country and come over for me.

“I think I probably have to put my family first, and that’s what my plan will be.”

Daly’s time at Dundalk is in sharp contrast to his previous spell in management with St Patrick’s Athletic, guiding them to FAI Cup glory just 11 months ago.

He has also enjoyed spells coaching with Hearts and TPS Turku in Finland.