Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly claims first managerial honour as ex-Dee striker’s opener proves futile in Dublin showpiece

Former Dundee United star Jon Daly claimed his maiden managerial honour by guiding St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory on Sunday.

Daly, who won the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines in 2010, repeated the feat as a boss in his homeland as Bohemians were dispatched 3-1 in front of more than 43,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium.

Ex-Dundee and Dunfermline forward Jonathan Afolabi gave Bohs — who also fielded United academy graduate Ali Coote — an early lead from the penalty spot.

However, Mark Doyle levelled before the break and St Pat’s completed the turnaround courtesy of an own goal by Krystian Nowak, who spent two seasons at Hearts, and Tommy Lonergan’s late screamer.

Daly, whose wife and daughters still live in Scotland, told the Irish Mirror: “I had a firm belief that the group of players could go and achieve something remarkable this year and they have certainly done that and more.

“Going into management, I had to make sure I went into the right job and it had to feel right. That’s why I put my hand up.

“It would have been very easy to say no, if I didn’t believe in them. I could have jumped on a plane and gone back home to my family and try to get a job closer to home. But no, I firmly believed we could go and achieve.”

Daly took the reins in Inchicore following the dismissal of Tim Clancy in May and, as well as securing a second FAI Cup triumph in three years for the club, guided St Pat’s to a third-place League of Ireland finish.

The victory further enhances Daly’s burgeoning coaching reputation following stints working at Hearts and TPS Turku in Finland.