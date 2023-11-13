Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly claims first managerial honour as ex-Dee striker’s opener proves futile in Dublin showpiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly claims first managerial honour as ex-Dee striker’s opener proves futile in Dublin showpiece

St Patrick's Athletic saw off Bohemians 3-1.

By Alan Temple
Jon Daly shows off the FAI Cup following St Patrick's Athletic's triuimph
Jon Daly shows off his first managerial honour. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United star Jon Daly claimed his maiden managerial honour by guiding St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory on Sunday.

Daly, who won the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines in 2010, repeated the feat as a boss in his homeland as Bohemians were dispatched 3-1 in front of more than 43,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium.

St Patrick's Athletic celebrate their triumph in front of a record crowd for an FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium
St Patrick’s Athletic celebrate their triumph in front of a record crowd for an FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. Image: Shutterstock

Ex-Dundee and Dunfermline forward Jonathan Afolabi gave Bohs — who also fielded United academy graduate Ali Coote — an early lead from the penalty spot.

However, Mark Doyle levelled before the break and St Pat’s completed the turnaround courtesy of an own goal by Krystian Nowak, who spent two seasons at Hearts, and Tommy Lonergan’s late screamer.

Daly, whose wife and daughters still live in Scotland, told the Irish Mirror: “I had a firm belief that the group of players could go and achieve something remarkable this year and they have certainly done that and more.

“Going into management, I had to make sure I went into the right job and it had to feel right. That’s why I put my hand up.

“It would have been very easy to say no, if I didn’t believe in them. I could have jumped on a plane and gone back home to my family and try to get a job closer to home. But no, I firmly believed we could go and achieve.”

Daly took the reins in Inchicore following the dismissal of Tim Clancy in May and, as well as securing a second FAI Cup triumph in three years for the club, guided St Pat’s to a third-place League of Ireland finish.

The victory further enhances Daly’s burgeoning coaching reputation following stints working at Hearts and TPS Turku in Finland.

More from Dundee United

Ross Millen of Raith Rovers and Dundee United's Chris Mochrie
Dundee United v Raith Rovers: The stunning never-say-die stats of Championship title rivals
Liam Grimshaw, pictured at Dundee United training.
Liam Grimshaw outlines attacking ambition as Dundee United star bounces back from 'rough' weekend
Chris Mochrie, centre, is reserved amid the otherwise wild celebrations as Dundee United claimed victory at Dunfermline
Dundee United goal hero Chris Mochrie opens up on Dunfermline celebration dilemma
Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham drafted in to Scotland U21 squad for the first…
Owen Moffat equalised for Dunfermline against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict 'tough to take' defeat on Pars
The contrasting emotions writ large as Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Chris Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected
4 Dundee United talking points: Depth pays dividends as Jim Goodwin is left with…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
EXCLUSIVE: Kai Fotheringham set for maiden Scotland U21 call as Dundee United winger is…
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie 'magic' as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake 'bitterly disappointed' after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Dunfermline 1-2 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie haunts former club in dramatic finale

Conversation