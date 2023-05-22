Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly lands first ever managerial role

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United favourite Jon Daly has been appointed the new manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

Daly, 40, was handed the reins on an interim basis earlier this month following the dismissal of Tim Clancy.

He led the Dublin outfit to three victories in his four matches in charge, including an impressive 1-0 away win at Shelbourne in their last outing.

St Pat’s have risen from seventh to fourth in the League of Ireland standings under Daly’s watch.

And that has been enough to earn Daly the top job on a permanent basis following what the Richmond Park side described as “a comprehensive recruitment and interview process”.

Daly told their official website: “I’m very happy to be the manager of this fantastic club and am looking forward to the challenge.

“I’d like to thank the club for the opportunity and will be doing my best for everyone involved in St Pat’s.

“We’ve been happy with our performances over the last four games and have picked up three important wins.

“The attitude of the players has been excellent and we’ll be looking to keep that going.”

Pedigree

Daly spent a season as Jonatan Johansson’s No.2 at Finnish side TPS Turku prior to joining St Pat’s, while he cut his teeth in coaching as under-20s boss at Hearts.

He would twice serve as the Jambos’ caretaker manager.

However, this will be his first ever crack at management on a full-time basis.

Daly scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United and lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup.