Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly lands first ever managerial role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly lands first ever managerial role

Daly is the new boss of League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic

By Alan Temple
Daly is ready for his new challenge. Image: Shutterstock
Daly is ready for his new challenge. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United favourite Jon Daly has been appointed the new manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

Daly, 40, was handed the reins on an interim basis earlier this month following the dismissal of Tim Clancy.

He led the Dublin outfit to three victories in his four matches in charge, including an impressive 1-0 away win at Shelbourne in their last outing.

St Pat’s have risen from seventh to fourth in the League of Ireland standings under Daly’s watch. 

And that has been enough to earn Daly the top job on a permanent basis following what the Richmond Park side described as “a comprehensive recruitment and interview process”.

Jon Daly coaching at TPS Turku in Finland

Daly told their official website: “I’m very happy to be the manager of this fantastic club and am looking forward to the challenge.

“I’d like to thank the club for the opportunity and will be doing my best for everyone involved in St Pat’s.

“We’ve been happy with our performances over the last four games and have picked up three important wins.

“The attitude of the players has been excellent and we’ll be looking to keep that going.”

Pedigree

Daly spent a season as Jonatan Johansson’s No.2 at Finnish side TPS Turku prior to joining St Pat’s, while he cut his teeth in coaching as under-20s boss at Hearts.

Daly during his United days. Image: SNS

He would twice serve as the Jambos’ caretaker manager.

However, this will be his first ever crack at management on a full-time basis.

Daly scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United and lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]