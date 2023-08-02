Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls ‘closed with immediate effect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls ‘closed with immediate effect’

Posts on the Facebook pages for the Premier Bingo venues say the company is in administration.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Premier Bingo on High Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Customers have been left gutted after it was announced the Premier Bingo halls in Cowdenbeath and Perth have shut down.

Posts on the Facebook pages for the venues say the halls have closed “with immediate effect”.

The firm also runs a bingo hall in Alloa.

The post, which was shared with thousands of customers across the three sites, said: “Due to circumstances outwith our control we regret to announce that Premier Bingo will cease trading immediately.

The Premier Bingo sign in Cowdenbeath
Facebook posts say Premier Bingo has gone into administration. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“All clubs are now closed and the company is in administration.

“We will make a statement after this process has finished.”

It means both Perth and Cowdenbeath look set to be left without any bingo halls.

Premier Bingo’s website, which describes its venues as “the ultimate destination for bingo lovers” and also offers online gaming, is still running as normal.

Cowdenbeath Premier Bingo building shut

The Courier has contacted Premier Bingo and its sole director, Peter Connor, for comment.

When we visited the Cowdenbeath premises on Wednesday afternoon, the building was shut – despite advertising an opening time of 11am.

There was no sign of any activity in the venue.

The Premier Bingo building in Perth
Premier Bingo in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Fans have reacted with sadness to the Facebook announcements.

One said: “How sad for the many who loved going here for a night out.”

Another wrote: “This is so sad. Thinking of all the staff. What a great bunch of people.”

A post on the My Cowdenbeath Facebook page said: “Sad to hear this news about our local bingo hall.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas and the rest of the team at this difficult time.”

One local commented: “Shocking, best bingo around with fantastic and friendly staff.”

