Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls ‘closed with immediate effect’

Customers have been left gutted after it was announced the Premier Bingo halls in Cowdenbeath and Perth have shut down.

Posts on the Facebook pages for the venues say the halls have closed “with immediate effect”.

The firm also runs a bingo hall in Alloa.

The post, which was shared with thousands of customers across the three sites, said: “Due to circumstances outwith our control we regret to announce that Premier Bingo will cease trading immediately.

“All clubs are now closed and the company is in administration.

“We will make a statement after this process has finished.”

It means both Perth and Cowdenbeath look set to be left without any bingo halls.

Premier Bingo’s website, which describes its venues as “the ultimate destination for bingo lovers” and also offers online gaming, is still running as normal.

Cowdenbeath Premier Bingo building shut

The Courier has contacted Premier Bingo and its sole director, Peter Connor, for comment.

When we visited the Cowdenbeath premises on Wednesday afternoon, the building was shut – despite advertising an opening time of 11am.

There was no sign of any activity in the venue.

Fans have reacted with sadness to the Facebook announcements.

One said: “How sad for the many who loved going here for a night out.”

Another wrote: “This is so sad. Thinking of all the staff. What a great bunch of people.”

A post on the My Cowdenbeath Facebook page said: “Sad to hear this news about our local bingo hall.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas and the rest of the team at this difficult time.”

One local commented: “Shocking, best bingo around with fantastic and friendly staff.”