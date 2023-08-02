Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction

A wine bottle-wielding Dunfermline man challenged two women in the street to a fight — a month after his sentencing was deferred for following two women and exposing himself to them and a young child.

At the end of May, Kenneth Grindlay was given six months by a sheriff to show he could be of good behaviour after admitting the flashing offence.

The 38-year-old found himself back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for committing another crime in the city.

Scared women

Procurator Azrah Yousaf told the court two women were walking a dog near St Columba’s RC High School when they noticed Grindlay approaching, at around 9.30pm on June 24 this year.

Ms Yousaf said Grindlay crossed the road to shout at them, calling them “mongos” and “continually asking one of them for a fight”.

Neither woman reacted as they tried to walk away but Grindlay continued to shout at them.

The fiscal depute continued: “At that point one of the ladies states she would get someone to come down and get him away.

“The accused is seen to pull out a wine bottle from his jacket and swing it about and said ‘come on then’.”

Ms Yousaf said a male nearby told the women to ignore Grindlay and keep walking and he finally stopped following them.

Police were contacted and Grindlay, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, was later charged.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a wine bottle on Woodmill Road.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said her client has alcohol issues which have led him to appear before the courts, though the frequency has reduced.

He said: “On occasions, particularly when alcohol is consumed, he misreads certain social cues and acts in a manner that is unacceptable.”

Sheriff Gordon Liddle deferred sentence until November 22 – the date Grindlay is expected to return to court for his flashing sentencing.

Flashing incident

In May, Grindlay admitted shouting at and following two women on Dalcross Way in autumn 2022.

On a later date, he approached a vehicle and pulled down his trousers, exposing his genitals to the same two women and a 12-year-old girl.

He appeared to be holding a bottle of wine in his hand, the court heard.

Prosecutors decided there was not a significant sexual element to the offending.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client was under the influence at the time and has “limited recollection” of what happened.

Sheriff Andrew Berry deferred sentence for Grindlay to be of good behaviour and told him: “You need to address the issues causing difficulties because it’s causing difficulty not just for you but the general public.”

