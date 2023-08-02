Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction

Darren Grindlay had appeared in court the month before for flashing and was ordered to be of good behaviour.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kenneth Grindlay.
Kenneth Grindlay.

A wine bottle-wielding Dunfermline man challenged two women in the street to a fight — a month after his sentencing was deferred for following two women and exposing himself to them and a young child.

At the end of May, Kenneth Grindlay was given six months by a sheriff to show he could be of good behaviour after admitting the flashing offence.

The 38-year-old found himself back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for committing another crime in the city.

Scared women

Procurator Azrah Yousaf told the court two women were walking a dog near St Columba’s RC High School when they noticed Grindlay approaching, at around 9.30pm on June 24 this year.

Ms Yousaf said Grindlay crossed the road to shout at them, calling them “mongos” and “continually asking one of them for a fight”.

Neither woman reacted as they tried to walk away but Grindlay continued to shout at them.

The fiscal depute continued: “At that point one of the ladies states she would get someone to come down and get him away.

“The accused is seen to pull out a wine bottle from his jacket and swing it about and said ‘come on then’.”

Ms Yousaf said a male nearby told the women to ignore Grindlay and keep walking and he finally stopped following them.

Police were contacted and Grindlay, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, was later charged.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
Grindlay appeared again at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a wine bottle on Woodmill Road.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said her client has alcohol issues which have led him to appear before the courts, though the frequency has reduced.

He said: “On occasions, particularly when alcohol is consumed, he misreads certain social cues and acts in a manner that is unacceptable.”

Sheriff Gordon Liddle deferred sentence until November 22 – the date Grindlay is expected to return to court for his flashing sentencing.

Flashing incident

In May, Grindlay admitted shouting at and following two women on Dalcross Way in autumn 2022.

On a later date, he approached a vehicle and pulled down his trousers, exposing his genitals to the same two women and a 12-year-old girl.

He appeared to be holding a bottle of wine in his hand, the court heard.

Prosecutors decided there was not a significant sexual element to the offending.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client was under the influence at the time and has “limited recollection” of what happened.

Sheriff Andrew Berry deferred sentence for Grindlay to be of good behaviour and told him: “You need to address the issues causing difficulties because it’s causing difficulty not just for you but the general public.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

