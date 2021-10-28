Ex-Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell becomes top scoring Scotsman in MLS history after Sporting Kansas City brace

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United star Johnny Russell has become the most prolific Scotsman in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS) following a brace against LA Galaxy.

The 31-year-old took his tally across the pond to 39 since joining the club from Derby County in January 2018.

He is now clear of ex-Chelsea, Rangers and Scotland marksman John Spencer, who rippled the net 37 times for Colorado Rapids between 2001 and 2004.

Wednesday’s clinical double extended Russell’s remarkable scoring streak to eight regular season matches, the fifth-longest sequence in MLS history.

In total, Russell has found the net 11 times in his last 10 outings.

Sporting KC’s triumph sees them ascend to the summit of the Western Conference.

They are now guaranteed a home draw in the first round of the playoffs as Russell pursues title glory in the U.S.

As Courier Sport recently revealed, Russell has been usurped as the highest-earning Scot in MLS following Ryan Gauld’s switch to Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this year.