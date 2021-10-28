Ex-Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell becomes top scoring Scotsman in MLS history after Sporting Kansas City brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell becomes top scoring Scotsman in MLS history after Sporting Kansas City brace

By Alan Temple
October 28 2021, 9.43am Updated: October 28 2021, 2.04pm
Goals: Russell
Former Dundee United star Johnny Russell has become the most prolific Scotsman in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS) following a brace against LA Galaxy.

The 31-year-old took his tally across the pond to 39 since joining the club from Derby County in January 2018.

He is now clear of ex-Chelsea, Rangers and Scotland marksman John Spencer, who rippled the net 37 times for Colorado Rapids between 2001 and 2004.

Wednesday’s clinical double extended Russell’s remarkable scoring streak to eight regular season matches, the fifth-longest sequence in MLS history.

In total, Russell has found the net 11 times in his last 10 outings.

Sporting KC’s triumph sees them ascend to the summit of the Western Conference.

They are now guaranteed a home draw in the first round of the playoffs as Russell pursues title glory in the U.S.

As Courier Sport recently revealed, Russell has been usurped as the highest-earning Scot in MLS following Ryan Gauld’s switch to Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this year.

