News Fife

Dead kitten wrapped in baby blanket abandoned in Fife playpark

By Alasdair Clark
October 28 2021, 10.10am Updated: October 28 2021, 1.44pm
Dead cat found in Fife playpark with an appeal from the SSPCA for information
The Scottish SPCA is investigating the find

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after a dead kitten – thought to be about five months old – was found abandoned in a Fife playpark.

The discovery was made on Toboggan Road in Methil, with inspectors saying the cat is believed to have been in a healthy condition before it died.

A member of the public is said to have come across the kitten on Monday while walking their dog.

The charity says the animal was in a box inside a black bin bag and was wrapped in a baby blanket.

A Scottish SPCA badge on the shoulder of a staff member
The charity is asking the public for help.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The kitten is between five and six months old and is a young male.

“Unfortunately he is not microchipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found.

“He is black and white with a distinctive white marking on his face just above his mouth so we’re sure someone must recognise him.

“The kitten appeared to be in good body condition before he passed away with no visible wounds or disease so he has clearly been someone’s pet until recently.

Scottish SPCA ‘keen to find out how cat died’

“We’re keen to find out how the cat came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to his death.

“While we appreciate the death of a pet can be a frightening and upsetting time, this isn’t the correct procedure to follow when dealing with the body of an animal.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

