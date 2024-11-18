Dundee star performing ‘dying art’ as he’s compared to former Chelsea winger

Tony Docherty says he’ll always have space in his Dundee team for entertainers as he bids to get his side firing again.

One of those entertainers at his disposal he has picked out for special praise as he continues to develop in dark blue.

Scott Tiffoney arrived at Dens Park from Partick Thistle last summer and has steadily built himself into a key part of the Dundee attack.

Though he had to make do with a place on the bench last time out, the 26-year-old set up a goal for Simon Murray after coming on.

Tiffoney has now played a part in 12 Dundee goals this term.

Docherty, though, is pleased to see an old school aspect to Tiffoney’s game.

‘Crunchie’

And he compares the winger to a star he worked with early on in his coaching career.

Kevin McAllister was finishing his lengthy career at Falkirk when his path crossed with Docherty.

That was his third spell with the Bairns after six years at Chelsea and four years with Hibs.

He was named Player of the Millennium by Falkirk fans and had a stand named after him at the stadium.

His desire to take on opponents is something Docherty sees in Tiffoney.

“All he wants to do is get one-on-one with somebody, it’s a dying art,” the Dundee manager told PLZ.

“He reminds of someone I worked with went I first went into coaching, wee ‘Crunchie’ [Kevin McAllister].

“Scott Tiffoney was one of my first signings because I’d watched him at Partick when they got beat in the play-off.

“I went to watch him with Gordon [Strachan] and he reminded me so much of ‘Crunchie’ because he just wanted to get it and face up people.

“That is a dying art.

Developed

“One thing that he has really developed is he didn’t do the work out of possession but he’s doing that now.

“Then when he gets the opportunities, go and fill your boots and be what you are.

“He does that well.

“It’s end product with these type of players, there has to be an end product.

“Let’s face it, if he did it every time he wouldn’t be at Dundee.

“But it’s encouraging him to do that in the right areas of the pitch.

“I’ll always have space for players like that in my team because it is entertainment and punters do like seeing that.

“You can’t beat seeing a player going one-on-one and getting the better of their opponent.

“The more of that the better.”