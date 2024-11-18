Dundee star performing ‘dying art’ as he’s compared to former Chelsea winger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee star performing ‘dying art’ as he’s compared to former Chelsea winger

Tony Docherty has praised Scott Tiffoney for his impact on his team.

Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney takes on Hearts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Tony Docherty says he’ll always have space in his Dundee team for entertainers as he bids to get his side firing again.

One of those entertainers at his disposal he has picked out for special praise as he continues to develop in dark blue.

Scott Tiffoney arrived at Dens Park from Partick Thistle last summer and has steadily built himself into a key part of the Dundee attack.

Though he had to make do with a place on the bench last time out, the 26-year-old set up a goal for Simon Murray after coming on.

Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty with Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Tiffoney has now played a part in 12 Dundee goals this term.

Docherty, though, is pleased to see an old school aspect to Tiffoney’s game.

‘Crunchie’

And he compares the winger to a star he worked with early on in his coaching career.

Kevin McAllister was finishing his lengthy career at Falkirk when his path crossed with Docherty.

That was his third spell with the Bairns after six years at Chelsea and four years with Hibs.

Chelsea's Kevin McAllister takes on John Barnes and Liverpool in 1990. Image: Shutterstock
Chelsea’s Kevin McAllister takes on John Barnes and Liverpool in 1990. Image: Shutterstock

He was named Player of the Millennium by Falkirk fans and had a stand named after him at the stadium.

His desire to take on opponents is something Docherty sees in Tiffoney.

“All he wants to do is get one-on-one with somebody, it’s a dying art,” the Dundee manager told PLZ.

“He reminds of someone I worked with went I first went into coaching, wee ‘Crunchie’ [Kevin McAllister].

“Scott Tiffoney was one of my first signings because I’d watched him at Partick when they got beat in the play-off.

Kevin McAllister takes the acclaim from Falkirk fans in 2022. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Kevin McAllister takes the acclaim from Falkirk fans in 2022. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I went to watch him with Gordon [Strachan] and he reminded me so much of ‘Crunchie’ because he just wanted to get it and face up people.

“That is a dying art.

Developed

“One thing that he has really developed is he didn’t do the work out of possession but he’s doing that now.

“Then when he gets the opportunities, go and fill your boots and be what you are.

“He does that well.

“It’s end product with these type of players, there has to be an end product.

“Let’s face it, if he did it every time he wouldn’t be at Dundee.

“But it’s encouraging him to do that in the right areas of the pitch.

“I’ll always have space for players like that in my team because it is entertainment and punters do like seeing that.

“You can’t beat seeing a player going one-on-one and getting the better of their opponent.

“The more of that the better.”

Conversation