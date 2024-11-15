Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker on his DOG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker on his DOG

The Dark Blues boss said contract extensions are ongoing with key players.

Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee plan to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues have struggled for form in recent weeks, losing nine of their last 11 matches in league and cup.

Docherty admits it’s a tough learning curve for his young side this season with too many defensive errors costing the side.

“I’ve got a very young team right now,” Docherty told PLZ.

“Particularly when it’s a young defensive structure, they will make mistakes.

A disappointed Simon Murray trudges off at full-time after Dundee's defeat to Aberdeen.
“You need to realise that is part of their education.

“It’s how they learn from that.

“It is about how much leeway you give them if that impinges on you losing football games.

“It’s about going through the process trying to eradicate the mistakes and learn from them.”

Season aim

Docherty is, though, certain that will happen and he hopes so when the team gets back to Premiership action at home to Hibs next Saturday.

Despite their struggling form, the Dark Blues remain seventh in the table and can move back into the top six with a win over the Hibees.

Asked what the target is for this season, Docherty responded: “I said this last year, I don’t want to make any great claims.

Dundee celebrate their goal at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
“I just want to be competitive, make sure in every game we are competitive and see where that takes us.

“I think it would be folly to set yourself up just now to say we’ll do this or that.

“We want to be competitive in the league. We got to the quarter-final of the League Cup, put out by Rangers, I want to be really competitive in the Scottish Cup as well.”

‘We want to strengthen’

Docherty reiterated that contract extensions with a number of the 13 players out of contract next summer are ongoing.

But he also plans to busy in January.

“We want to strengthen,” he replied when asked about the upcoming transfer window.

Dundee are back at Dens Park next weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We have fallen victim to some injuries right now.

“It is a work in progress. We have a young, young team but it is our job to improve them.

“If we can continue in the same vein as last season it is exciting.”

The dog

Docherty says Dundee are on an “upward trajectory” with the newly-approved plans for a training centre on Riverside Drive “a game-changer” for the club.

With a new training complex to call home, he may be able to keep a closer eye on his players’ fitness regimes.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Talking of training, Docherty recalled a funny incident of one player trying to fool the system. He didn’t, though, reveal whether it was a Dundee player or one from a previous club.

“You know when players get given their belt over an international break so they do a session and sports science will monitor it,” he said.

“We had a player, who will remain nameless, who used to get the belt and wrap it round his dog.

“And he’d throw the ball back and forward for the dog!

“The results would come back and sports science would say ‘oh, he’s working hard’!

“But it was the dog!”

Conversation