Perthshire residents shocked by ‘intimidating’ door-to-door calls about controversial solar farm

Perthshire residents have hit out at canvassers going door to door trying to enlist support for a controversial solar farm.

Locals have complained they are being pressured to withdraw objections to the Methven scheme.

And Perth and Kinross Council has issued a statement distancing itself from the tactics.

The company behind the visits, Your Shout, says it is working on behalf of the developer NS Solar Kinnon Park Ltd.

It insists it notified Police Scotland of its plans.

And it says it wants to make sure the council hears the views of “people who have less opportunity to engage in the planning process”.

But the council is stressing the period for commenting on the planning application has passed.

And it makes clear the canvassers are not working on its behalf, or for any official body.

Critics have labelled the practice “intimidatory”.

Janice Hopwood is one almost 350 people who have objected to the application.

She says locals are questioning the point of the exercise at this stage in the planning process.

“It’s almost as if they’re saying ‘we know where you live’,” she said.

“People are suspicious. It feels a bit sinister.

“What the heck is going on?”

Council intervenes over Methven solar farm visits

Perth and Kinross Council issued a statement on Friday afternoon, following complaints.

It said: “We are aware of reports that door-to-door calls have been made in the Methven area regarding the planning application for the formation of a solar farm and battery energy storage system at Kinnon Park Farm, near Methven.

“It has been indicated that those making these door-to-door calls are either requesting residents sign a petition to support the proposal or withdraw objections already submitted.

“While we do not know who is making these door-to-door calls, we want to confirm that these are not being carried out on behalf of the council nor any official body we are aware of.”

The statement also makes clear that the deadline for commenting on the planning application has passed.

The proposal has received 342 objections, and just two comments in support.

“All comments received before the deadline will be taken into consideration in the determination of the application,” said the council.

“Representations can only be withdrawn at the request of the account which submitted them.”

Company defends Methven solar farm talks

Richard Patient, from Your Shout, defended the approaches.

He told The Courier: “This work is part of the ‘good quality engagement’ which the council actively encourage.

“The council also encourage applicants to continue relationships with the residents during the planning process keeping them informed on what is happening.

“Our work also helps those people who have less opportunity to engage in the planning process to make sure the council hears their views, and this helps the council’s equality policies.”

Mr Patient added: “We encourage those who want to support the application to do so, in the same way objectors encourage people to object to it.

“We notified Police Scotland prior to our work, we tell residents that we are on behalf of the developer, and we gather feedback including from objectors.”

Solar panels could be in place for 40 years

The application site is at Kinnon Park Farm, between Methven and Tibbermore.

The proposed solar farm would stretch to 80 hectares.

That’s the size of 100 football fields.

And the panels could be in place for 40 years.

Objectors include Gloagburrn Farm YouTube star Crawford Niven.

He has hit out at the potential loss of prime agricultural land.

And he says solar panels would be better placed on roofs and derelict ground.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the Methven solar farm planning application at a later date.