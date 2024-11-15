Perthshire residents shocked by ‘intimidating’ door-to-door calls about controversial solar farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire residents shocked by ‘intimidating’ door-to-door calls about controversial solar farm

Locals say residents are being pressured to withdraw objections to the Methven solar scheme

By Morag Lindsay
Farmland with Methven castle in background
The solar farm would be sited on land between Methven and Tibbermore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire residents have hit out at canvassers going door to door trying to enlist support for a controversial solar farm.

Locals have complained they are being pressured to withdraw objections to the Methven scheme.

And Perth and Kinross Council has issued a statement distancing itself from the tactics.

The company behind the visits, Your Shout, says it is working on behalf of the developer NS Solar Kinnon Park Ltd.

It insists it notified Police Scotland of its plans.

And it says it wants to make sure the council hears the views of “people who have less opportunity to engage in the planning process”.

But the council is stressing the period for commenting on the planning application has passed.

And it makes clear the canvassers are not working on its behalf, or for any official body.

Map showing proposed location of Methven solar farm

Critics have labelled the practice “intimidatory”.

Janice Hopwood is one almost 350 people who have objected to the application.

She says locals are questioning the point of the exercise at this stage in the planning process.

“It’s almost as if they’re saying ‘we know where you live’,” she said.

“People are suspicious. It feels a bit sinister.

“What the heck is going on?”

Council intervenes over Methven solar farm visits

Perth and Kinross Council issued a statement on Friday afternoon, following complaints.

It said: “We are aware of reports that door-to-door calls have been made in the Methven area regarding the planning application for the formation of a solar farm and battery energy storage system at Kinnon Park Farm, near Methven.

“It has been indicated that those making these door-to-door calls are either requesting residents sign a petition to support the proposal or withdraw objections already submitted.

“While we do not know who is making these door-to-door calls, we want to confirm that these are not being carried out on behalf of the council nor any official body we are aware of.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council took the unusual step of issuing a statement. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The statement also makes clear that the deadline for commenting on the planning application has passed.

The proposal has received 342 objections, and just two comments in support.

“All comments received before the deadline will be taken into consideration in the determination of the application,” said the council.

“Representations can only be withdrawn at the request of the account which submitted them.”

Company defends Methven solar farm talks

Richard Patient, from Your Shout, defended the approaches.

He told The Courier: “This work is part of the ‘good quality engagement’  which the council actively encourage.

“The council also encourage applicants to continue relationships with the residents during the planning process keeping them informed on what is happening.

“Our work also helps those people who have less opportunity to engage in the planning process to make sure the council hears their views, and this helps the council’s equality policies.”

close up of solar panels in a field
Your Shout says it is acting on behalf of the Methven solar farm applicant. Image: PA

Mr Patient added: “We encourage those who want to support the application to do so, in the same way objectors encourage people to object to it.

“We notified Police Scotland prior to our work, we tell residents that we are on behalf of the developer, and we gather feedback including from objectors.”

Solar panels could be in place for 40 years

The application site is at Kinnon Park Farm, between Methven and Tibbermore.

The proposed solar farm would stretch to 80 hectares.

That’s the size of 100 football fields.

And the panels could be in place for 40 years.

Crawford Niven pointing to farm land behind him in a still from a YouTube video
Crawford Niven is one of more than 150 objectors to the Methven solar farm plans. Image: Crawford’s Farm/YouTube.

Objectors include Gloagburrn Farm YouTube star Crawford Niven.

He has hit out at the potential loss of prime agricultural land.

And he says solar panels would be better placed on roofs and derelict ground.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the Methven solar farm planning application at a later date.

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
A9 in Perthshire restricted in both directions after crash
Artist impression of wind turbines on hillside
Controversial Perthshire wind farm wins 15-year extension
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set…
Green's of Kinross exterior
Shoppers boycott Kinross store over parking fines 'misery'
2
Premier Bingo in Perth.
Perth bingo hall put up for sale after shock closure
Sean Cargill, Perth court
Puddle splash driver punched in the face by soaking Perthshire victim
Breandan Scanlan
Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel
Betty Shakespeare behind counter at John Ferguson shop in Perth. Behind her are old fashioned wooden shelves full of clothing
Perth gran clocks up 63 years' service behind same shop counter
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
13 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife

Conversation