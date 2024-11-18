Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views for £220k

A luxury Dundee riverside apartment with ‘unrivalled’ views of Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom apartment at Marine Parade Walk is for sale for £220,000.

It has a fabulous open-plan living area and kitchen, with patio doors opening onto a lovely, sunny south-facing balcony with panoramic views over the River Tay and beyond.

The property also has two double bedrooms with built-in mirrored wardrobes with an en-suite shower room.

There is also a well-appointed family bathroom with an electric shower over the bath.

The fully-fitted kitchen features a range of Smeg built-in appliances including fridge, freezer, oven, hob and washing machine/dryer.

Beneath the balcony area is a secure parking area with a private parking space.

The flat is within easy walking distance of all city centre amenities and the railway station.

It is in a stunning location offering a great deal of tranquility.

It is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £220,000.