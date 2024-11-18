Property Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views for £220k The two-bedroom home near Tay Road Bridge has a private balcony By Lindsey Hamilton November 18 2024, 7:00am November 18 2024, 7:00am Share Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views for £220k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5126641/luxury-dundee-flat-overlooking-tay-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat has stunning views of the Tay. Image: Yopa A luxury Dundee riverside apartment with ‘unrivalled’ views of Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market. The two-bedroom apartment at Marine Parade Walk is for sale for £220,000. It has a fabulous open-plan living area and kitchen, with patio doors opening onto a lovely, sunny south-facing balcony with panoramic views over the River Tay and beyond. The property also has two double bedrooms with built-in mirrored wardrobes with an en-suite shower room. One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rightmove Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rightmove One of the bathrooms. Image: Rightmove There is also a well-appointed family bathroom with an electric shower over the bath. The fully-fitted kitchen features a range of Smeg built-in appliances including fridge, freezer, oven, hob and washing machine/dryer. Open-plan living. Image: Rightmove The kitchen area. Image: Rightmove Views over the Tay. Image: Rightmove The balcony overlooking the Tay. Image: Rightmove Living area. Image: Rightmove Beneath the balcony area is a secure parking area with a private parking space. The flat is within easy walking distance of all city centre amenities and the railway station. It is in a stunning location offering a great deal of tranquility. It is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £220,000.
