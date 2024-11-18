Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views for £220k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views for £220k

The two-bedroom home near Tay Road Bridge has a private balcony

By Lindsey Hamilton
flat for sale Marine Parade Walk
The flat has stunning views of the Tay. Image: Yopa

A luxury Dundee riverside apartment with ‘unrivalled’ views of Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom apartment at Marine Parade Walk is for sale for £220,000.

It has a fabulous open-plan living area and kitchen, with patio doors opening onto a lovely, sunny south-facing balcony with panoramic views over the River Tay and beyond.

The property also has two double bedrooms with built-in mirrored wardrobes with an en-suite shower room.

Marine parade walk flat for sale
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rightmove
Marine Parade Walk flat for sale
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rightmove
Marine Parade Walk flat for sale
One of the bathrooms. Image: Rightmove

There is also a well-appointed family bathroom with an electric shower over the bath.

The fully-fitted kitchen features a range of Smeg built-in appliances including fridge, freezer, oven, hob and washing machine/dryer.

Marine Parade Walk flat for sale
Open-plan living. Image: Rightmove
Marine Parade Walk flat for sale
The kitchen area. Image: Rightmove
Marine Parade Walk flat for sale
Views over the Tay. Image: Rightmove
marine parade walk flat for sale
The balcony overlooking the Tay. Image: Rightmove
Marine Parade Walk flat for sale. Image: Rightmove
Living area. Image: Rightmove

Beneath the balcony area is a secure parking area with a private parking space.

The flat is within easy walking distance of all city centre amenities and the railway station.

It is in a stunning location offering a great deal of tranquility.

It is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £220,000.

Conversation