Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club

The former Kilmarnock man has an admirer in England's League Two.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone's Jack Sanders. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have turned down a bid from Gillingham for defender, Jack Sanders.

The 25-year-old has been a first team regular for the Perth side this season, since arriving in the summer.

His most recent game encapsulated an up and down campaign, with Sanders at fault for Rangers’ third goal at Ibrox but then scoring at the other end from a Max Kucheriavyi corner.

Jack Sanders scored a consolation goal for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Jack Sanders scored a consolation goal for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS.

As reported in Not the Old Firm, Gillingham, 14th in the EFL League Two, have made an offer to sign Sanders, which has been knocked back by Saints.

Crawley were also said to have put money on the table but Courier Sport understands that is not the case.

Saints have already lost two centre-halves in this window, with both Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron cutting short their season-long loans.

As it stands, Simo Valakari needs to sign players for that position rather than let another leave.

