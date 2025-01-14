Jim Goodwin fumes at St Mirren penalty call after ‘clear dive’ as Dundee United boss insists: ‘We need to do better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin fumes at St Mirren penalty call after ‘clear dive’ as Dundee United boss insists: ‘We need to do better’

Goodwin expressed his relief after the contentious call did not prove costly.

By Alan Temple
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has slammed the decision to award St Mirren a penalty in the dying embers of Dundee United’s breathless 1-0 victory on Saturday, accusing Toyosi Olusanya of “a clear dive”.

Referee David Dickinson deemed that Kevin Holt had tripped Olusanya in the box despite an obvious delay between the contact – if any – being made and the Buddies striker hitting the deck.

Goodwin remains incredulous that Dickinson was not sent to the monitor by VAR Alan Muir, who was recently embroiled in controversy after failing to recommend a check for a Rangers penalty in the recent Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

Jim Goodwin was infuriated by the decision
Goodwin was infuriated by the decision. Image: SNS

The United gaffer reckons the incident has been glossed over, compared to other decisions, due to the fact Jack Walton saved the spot-kick and the Tangerines ultimately won the game.

However, Goodwin is adamant standards need to improve.

Goodwin: Call could’ve cost us

“The angle our analyst had wasn’t as clear-cut as the angle I saw later on Sportscene, and I just can’t understand why the referee wasn’t called over to review that,” he said.

“It’s a clear dive, for me. Kevin Holt pulls his leg back and the striker goes over half-a-second later.

“St Mirren had plenty of chances during the game and could have scored a legitimate goal, but a poor decision in the VAR room could have cost us.

“Because the referee wasn’t given the instruction to come and view the incident at the monitor, I thought the decision must have been obvious. I assumed Kevin must have tripped him up. But it was simulation, as far as I’m concerned.

Jack Walton is saluted by his teammates after denying Toyosi Olusanya.
Walton is saluted by his teammates after denying Olusanya. Image: SNS

“I’m relieved justice prevailed in the end with Jack making a good save.

“The referee needs to be called to the monitor to make such a big call, not the guy in the VAR room. It was plain to see what happened on the replay and everyone I’ve spoken to has been baffled that a penalty was awarded.”

He added: “We need to do a lot better in those situations, as a country, because that could have been very costly; a massive two points dropped.

“Not much has been made of it because we won the game but, had that cost us points, we would have been very upset.”

