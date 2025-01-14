Dundee schools brace for cuts to posts aimed at poorer pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee schools brace for cuts to posts aimed at poorer pupils

The Courier understands the £1.2million reduction in “attainment” funding means the loss of 18.8 full-time equivalent posts across the city.

By Andy Philip
Shona Robison was asked about the government funds in Holyrood. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee schools could lose multiple staff because of cuts to funds aimed at supporting children in areas most in need.

The £1.2million reduction in Scottish Government “attainment” funding means the loss of 18.8 full-time equivalent posts across the city, if agreed next week.

A report being discussed on Monday suggests roles benefiting this year including targeted support, health and wellbeing, and parental engagement.

The budget cut could be managed through retirements, staff being moved to other roles, the end of temporary contracts or “deleted” posts.

The report is based on the impact of cuts from £2.5m this year to £1.3m next year.

‘Needed now more than ever’

Bailie Kevin Keenan, leader of the Dundee Labour Group, said the figures are worrying.

“With increasing numbers of pupils with Additional Support Needs and the impact of the pandemic, these staff members are needed now more than ever,” he added.

Michael Marra questioned Shona Robison over funding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra said teaching posts have already been hit.

The reduction rubber stamped last February aimed to save the council around £1.9m.

“Any further cuts to staff numbers will be devastating,” he said.

On Tuesday, he put the figure to Finance Secretary Shona Robison, who is also a Dundee MSP.

Any changes to funding formulas are agreed with councils organisation Cosla, she said during questions in Holyrood’s finance committee.

“Colleagues in various councils are doing their best to deliver services of the highest quality they can,” she said.

The city council declined to comment.

Conversation