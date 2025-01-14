Dundee schools brace for cuts to posts aimed at poorer pupils

Dundee schools could lose multiple staff because of cuts to funds aimed at supporting children in areas most in need.

The £1.2million reduction in Scottish Government “attainment” funding means the loss of 18.8 full-time equivalent posts across the city, if agreed next week.

A report being discussed on Monday suggests roles benefiting this year including targeted support, health and wellbeing, and parental engagement.

The budget cut could be managed through retirements, staff being moved to other roles, the end of temporary contracts or “deleted” posts.

The report is based on the impact of cuts from £2.5m this year to £1.3m next year.

‘Needed now more than ever’

Bailie Kevin Keenan, leader of the Dundee Labour Group, said the figures are worrying.

“With increasing numbers of pupils with Additional Support Needs and the impact of the pandemic, these staff members are needed now more than ever,” he added.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra said teaching posts have already been hit.

The reduction rubber stamped last February aimed to save the council around £1.9m.

“Any further cuts to staff numbers will be devastating,” he said.

On Tuesday, he put the figure to Finance Secretary Shona Robison, who is also a Dundee MSP.

Any changes to funding formulas are agreed with councils organisation Cosla, she said during questions in Holyrood’s finance committee.

“Colleagues in various councils are doing their best to deliver services of the highest quality they can,” she said.

The city council declined to comment.