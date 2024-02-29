Dundee budget: Dozens of teacher posts cut as money-saving proposals approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee budget: Dozens of teacher posts cut as money-saving proposals approved

Plans to slash around 32 full time teachers across the city's schools were given the green-light by the council's administration on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
This reduction will save the council around £1.9m in the upcoming financial year.


Plans to axe dozens of teaching positions across Dundee have been given the seal of approval as the SNP administration’s budget is passed.

The local authority’s budget proposals, published earlier this week, outlined plans to cut 32 full-time teachers across the city’s primary and secondary schools.

This reduction will save the council around £1.9m in the upcoming financial year.

However, the move had been branded “mad” by opposition councillors, who proposed varying amendments in their own budgets that they said would see the posts saved.

These included:

  • Using £2.1m from Dundee City Council’s Covid reserves and renewal & repair fund (Labour and Conservatives)
  • Using £3.4m Dundee City Council’s Covid reserves and renewal & repair fund (Liberal Democrats)

But at a budget meeting held on Thursday, none of the amendments received enough support to pass.

What does this mean for teachers?

The approved saving is expected to be delivered in two ways:

• changing the existing formula for mainstream teachers which will result in a reduction of approximately 28 full time equivalent (FTE) teachers based on projected pupil rolls.

• changing the allocation of newly qualified teachers to primary schools, increasing from 0.6 FTE to 0.7 FTE. This equates to an approximate saving of 4.7 FTE based on projected pupil rolls.

These savings have been identified by officers in the council’s Children and Families Service, rather than the SNP administration.

Children and families service ‘oversensing’

As of September 2023, Dundee had total of 1,431 teachers working across primary and secondary schools.

This is greater than the 1,395 the Scottish Government expects the local authority to maintain.

Audrey May – executive director of children and families service – stressed the cuts will not result in job losses but rather was changing the formula used to staff schools.

Speaking at Thursday’s budget meeting, she added: “We are over spending and over budget so we are getting our budget back in line.”

