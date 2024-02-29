Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase

Chris, 40, failed to beat chaser - and fellow neuroscientist - Darragh Ennis on the show on Thursday.

By Chloe Burrell
Chris from Dundee on The Chase.
Neuroscientist Chris was knocked out of The Chase on Thursday. Image: The Chase/ITV

A Dundee man was knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase on Thursday night.

40-year-old Chris failed to beat chaser Darragh Ennis – despite earning £7,000 in the cash builder round.

Neuroscientist Chris showed promise when he reached this prize sum – prompting fellow neuroscientist Ennis, nicknamed The Menace, to offer him a high offer of £80,000.

However the keen golfer was knocked out after being first up to face the chaser.

Chris was asked what Disney film used the tagline “There’s a little magic in all of us…almost all of us” – to which he incorrectly answered Peter Pan.

Chris from Dundee on The Chase.
Chris answered the question incorrectly. Image: The Chase/ITV

The right answer was Encanto.

He had hoped to use the money to dog-proof his home after telling host Bradley Walsh that him and his family are getting a Lappy dog – a Finnish Lapphund.

Conversation