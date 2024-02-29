Dundee Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase Chris, 40, failed to beat chaser - and fellow neuroscientist - Darragh Ennis on the show on Thursday. By Chloe Burrell February 29 2024, 6:08pm February 29 2024, 6:08pm Share Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4909663/dundee-neuroscientist-chris-the-chase/ Copy Link 0 comment Neuroscientist Chris was knocked out of The Chase on Thursday. Image: The Chase/ITV A Dundee man was knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase on Thursday night. 40-year-old Chris failed to beat chaser Darragh Ennis – despite earning £7,000 in the cash builder round. Neuroscientist Chris showed promise when he reached this prize sum – prompting fellow neuroscientist Ennis, nicknamed The Menace, to offer him a high offer of £80,000. However the keen golfer was knocked out after being first up to face the chaser. Chris was asked what Disney film used the tagline “There’s a little magic in all of us…almost all of us” – to which he incorrectly answered Peter Pan. Chris answered the question incorrectly. Image: The Chase/ITV The right answer was Encanto. He had hoped to use the money to dog-proof his home after telling host Bradley Walsh that him and his family are getting a Lappy dog – a Finnish Lapphund.
Conversation