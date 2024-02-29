Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase

A Dundee man was knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase on Thursday night.

40-year-old Chris failed to beat chaser Darragh Ennis – despite earning £7,000 in the cash builder round.

Neuroscientist Chris showed promise when he reached this prize sum – prompting fellow neuroscientist Ennis, nicknamed The Menace, to offer him a high offer of £80,000.

However the keen golfer was knocked out after being first up to face the chaser.

Chris was asked what Disney film used the tagline “There’s a little magic in all of us…almost all of us” – to which he incorrectly answered Peter Pan.

The right answer was Encanto.

He had hoped to use the money to dog-proof his home after telling host Bradley Walsh that him and his family are getting a Lappy dog – a Finnish Lapphund.