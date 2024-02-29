Council tax frozen and leisure facilities saved as Dundee City Council budget approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council tax frozen and leisure facilities saved as Dundee City Council budget approved

The SNP administration's budget got the seal of approval from councillors at a meeting held on Thursday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Broughty Ferry Castle and Beach- Friday 29th April 2022 - Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry Castle and Beach- Friday 29th April 2022 - Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Council tax has been frozen and several Dundee leisure facilities saved as the council’s budget for the next financial year is approved.

The SNP administration’s budget proposals got the seal of approval from councillors at a meeting held on Thursday.

It means the likes of Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle – which were under threat of closure –  will remain open, whilst bin collections will be unaffected.

No cuts to school crossing patrollers will be implemented and controversial parking charges mooted for Broughty Ferry will not go ahead.

School meal charges for Dundonians will also be frozen.

At-risk venues secure six-figure sum

There had been fears a “depressing” wave of cuts would be implemented across Dundee as the local authority faced a £24m black hole.

And the future of the several venues, including the Mills Observatory and two public libraries, had been in doubt as Dundee City Council looked to make savings.

A picture of Broughty Ferry Castle, which is the ideal Scottish holiday destination.
Broughty Ferry castle.

Instead, the administration will dip into reserves of more than £6 million to secure the immediate future of these facilities.

But ruling councillors say their £620,000 investment in keeping them open will happen “while consultation on various service proposals takes place”.

Additional charges

The approved budget, however, will result in additional charges for some council services.

This includes charges for on and off-street parking, which is expected to generate close to £240,000 for the local authority.

A full list of the new charges can be found here.

The cost of waste collection, including bin permits, will also rise. Image: DC Thomson.

The cost of waste collection, including bin permits, will also rise and is expected to give Dundee City Council a little over £110,000.

And increases to burial ground charges will provide an extra £62,682.

The biggest saving – £1.9m – will be made by cutting the number of teacher posts in Dundee by 32.

But the executive director of children and families service, Audrey May, said the cuts would not lead to job losses for teaching staff.

More from Dundee

Chris from Dundee on The Chase.
Dundee neuroscientist knocked out of hit ITV show The Chase
Susie Provan teaches her P1 and P2 pupils on their first day back at Inverkip Primary School in Inverclyde as Scotland's youngest pupils return to the classroom as part of a phased reopening of schools. Picture date: Monday February 22, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Dundee budget: Dozens of teacher posts cut as money-saving proposals approved
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
NHS Tayside facing £19.7m black hole as staffing challenges continue
Liam Cunningham.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone
Inside new Dundee second-hand clothes shop Thrift City. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes opening in Dundee
Teacher numbers in Dundee will be cut by 32. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: No jobs at all for newly-qualified Dundee primary teachers next year
8
Courier Schools - Laura Devlin - St Clements Primary Care Letters story - CR0027261 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Teacher Ms Dawn explains how to pen the letter - Thursday 25th March 2021 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Dundee teacher cuts branded 'mad' as council prepares to set budget
11
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers jailed after Dundee chase
Police outside Dundee home on Balunie Avenue after woman's death
Death of woman at house in Dundee not suspicious
The Carseview Centre
Dundee man set fires and stole car registration plates in bid for mental health…