Council tax frozen and leisure facilities saved as Dundee City Council budget approved

Council tax has been frozen and several Dundee leisure facilities saved as the council’s budget for the next financial year is approved.

The SNP administration’s budget proposals got the seal of approval from councillors at a meeting held on Thursday.

It means the likes of Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle – which were under threat of closure – will remain open, whilst bin collections will be unaffected.

No cuts to school crossing patrollers will be implemented and controversial parking charges mooted for Broughty Ferry will not go ahead.

School meal charges for Dundonians will also be frozen.

At-risk venues secure six-figure sum

There had been fears a “depressing” wave of cuts would be implemented across Dundee as the local authority faced a £24m black hole.

And the future of the several venues, including the Mills Observatory and two public libraries, had been in doubt as Dundee City Council looked to make savings.

Instead, the administration will dip into reserves of more than £6 million to secure the immediate future of these facilities.

But ruling councillors say their £620,000 investment in keeping them open will happen “while consultation on various service proposals takes place”.

Additional charges

The approved budget, however, will result in additional charges for some council services.

This includes charges for on and off-street parking, which is expected to generate close to £240,000 for the local authority.

A full list of the new charges can be found here.

The cost of waste collection, including bin permits, will also rise and is expected to give Dundee City Council a little over £110,000.

And increases to burial ground charges will provide an extra £62,682.

The biggest saving – £1.9m – will be made by cutting the number of teacher posts in Dundee by 32.

But the executive director of children and families service, Audrey May, said the cuts would not lead to job losses for teaching staff.