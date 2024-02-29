Fife Hunt for driver after police stop car on Lochgelly street The vehicle has been seized by police. By Andrew Robson February 29 2024, 7:16pm February 29 2024, 7:16pm Share Hunt for driver after police stop car on Lochgelly street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4909763/police-hunt-lochgelly-car-stop/ Copy Link Police on Brucefield Terrace. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police are hunting for the driver of a car which was stopped in Lochgelly. Locals reported several police cars on Sunnyside Place in the Fife town shortly after 1pm on Thursday. Officers stopped a car in the Brucefield Terrace area but the driver left the scene. The vehicle has been seized by police. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers had reason to stop a car on Brucefield Terrace, Lochgelly around 1.15pm on Thursday. “The driver left the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing to trace them and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”