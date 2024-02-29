Hunt for driver after police stop car on Lochgelly street

Police are hunting for the driver of a car which was stopped in Lochgelly.

Locals reported several police cars on Sunnyside Place in the Fife town shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

Officers stopped a car in the Brucefield Terrace area but the driver left the scene.

The vehicle has been seized by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers had reason to stop a car on Brucefield Terrace, Lochgelly around 1.15pm on Thursday.

“The driver left the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace them and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”