Nicky Clark: Livingston game is ‘massive’ opportunity for St Johnstone who need to build on Pittodrie success

St Johnstone produced the “complete opposite” of a display in making amends for defeat to St Mirren by beating Aberdeen, according to Nicky Clark.

Now the Perth side have to ensure the performance level and result are identical for their next match against Livingston.

Saints fans have been waiting for a ‘statement win’ after the mid-season break.

It came at Pittodrie, with Clark setting the ball rolling from the penalty spot just before half-time.

And the former Dundee United man is determined that there will be no backwards lurch when basement side, Livingston, visit McDiarmid Park this weekend.

“I think we let ourselves down badly at St Mirren and everything that was said after the game was spot on,” said Clark.

“It was nowhere near good enough.

“You don’t deserve to win any football game if you don’t battle and you don’t fight.

“So, as a group, we knew we had to go up to Aberdeen and perform and fight and battle.

“I think we did that.

“This was the complete opposite.

“We started off on the front foot and we earned the right to play football.

“In spells, we did play football really well.

“It’s a huge win but there are still 10 games to go, a long way.

“Football is a crazy game that can change quickly.

“We will just concentrate on ourselves and take confidence from this. We know Saturday is big for us and we’ll be going for the three points.

“The Livingston game is massive. It’s about getting a wee run now.”

More goals to come

A wee run of Clark goals would certainly help the Perth cause.

That was his fifth of an injury-plagued campaign.

“It was a bit of a wait before the penalty but, to be fair, I practice them every day before training,” he said.

“I knew what way I was going if we got a penalty – and that’s exactly what I did.

“I just concentrated on keeping my mind on the job and thankfully it went in.

“That’s my first penalty for St Johnstone. I’ve had to wait.

“But I always practice them and I knew I’d be the penalty taker for this game.”

The Clark and Benji Kimpioka partnership in a 4-4-2 formation played out just as Craig Levein would have hoped – a productive combination of pace and guile.

“Benji is always a threat on the last line,” said the 32-year-old.

“And with me dropping in, I think it worked well.

“I was delighted for big Benji to get his goal in the second half.

“The back line were great and the two boys in the middle of the park battled away and won second balls for us.

“As a striker, you thrive on goals. I hope I can go on a run, of course. It’s been a frustrating season for me – in and out, not really getting a good run.

“Fitness-wise I feel great and hopefully I get a few more between now and the end of the season.”