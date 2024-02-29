Nicky Clark: Livingston game is ‘massive’ opportunity for St Johnstone who need to build on Pittodrie success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark: Livingston game is ‘massive’ opportunity for St Johnstone who need to build on Pittodrie success

The Perth forward scored his fifth goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone produced the “complete opposite” of a display in making amends for defeat to St Mirren by beating Aberdeen, according to Nicky Clark.

Now the Perth side have to ensure the performance level and result are identical for their next match against Livingston.

Saints fans have been waiting for a ‘statement win’ after the mid-season break.

It came at Pittodrie, with Clark setting the ball rolling from the penalty spot just before half-time.

And the former Dundee United man is determined that there will be no backwards lurch when basement side, Livingston, visit McDiarmid Park this weekend.

“I think we let ourselves down badly at St Mirren and everything that was said after the game was spot on,” said Clark.

“It was nowhere near good enough.

“You don’t deserve to win any football game if you don’t battle and you don’t fight.

“So, as a group, we knew we had to go up to Aberdeen and perform and fight and battle.

“I think we did that.

“This was the complete opposite.

“We started off on the front foot and we earned the right to play football.

“In spells, we did play football really well.

“It’s a huge win but there are still 10 games to go, a long way.

“Football is a crazy game that can change quickly.

“We will just concentrate on ourselves and take confidence from this. We know Saturday is big for us and we’ll be going for the three points.

“The Livingston game is massive. It’s about getting a wee run now.”

More goals to come

A wee run of Clark goals would certainly help the Perth cause.

That was his fifth of an injury-plagued campaign.

“It was a bit of a wait before the penalty but, to be fair, I practice them every day before training,” he said.

“I knew what way I was going if we got a penalty – and that’s exactly what I did.

“I just concentrated on keeping my mind on the job and thankfully it went in.

“That’s my first penalty for St Johnstone. I’ve had to wait.

“But I always practice them and I knew I’d be the penalty taker for this game.”

Nicky Clark dispatches his penalty.
Nicky Clark dispatches his penalty. Image: SNS.

The Clark and Benji Kimpioka partnership in a 4-4-2 formation played out just as Craig Levein would have hoped – a productive combination of pace and guile.

“Benji is always a threat on the last line,” said the 32-year-old.

“And with me dropping in, I think it worked well.

“I was delighted for big Benji to get his goal in the second half.

“The back line were great and the two boys in the middle of the park battled away and won second balls for us.

“As a striker, you thrive on goals. I hope I can go on a run, of course. It’s been a frustrating season for me – in and out, not really getting a good run.

“Fitness-wise I feel great and hopefully I get a few more between now and the end of the season.”

