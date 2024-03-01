Eve Muirhead lends bagpipe backing to Perth dancer’s charity challenge

A rising dance star enjoyed some extra inspirational backing when she performed a sponsored Highland Fling in aid of a Perth charity.

Because Millie Nicolson had none other than Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead accompanying her on the bagpipes.

Millie, 12, performed her own 12-step version of the Highland Fling while Eve played a Strathspey.

The feat – involving around around 380 vertical jumps – raised £500 for Perform in Perth.

Millie’s mum Amanda said the pair knocked it out of the park.

“When Eve Muirhead heard Millie was doing this for a local charity she very kindly agreed to come along and play bagpipes,” she said.

“And she plays really well.”

Amanda added: “She said when she arrived she was nervous because she hadn’t played for a while. But she put a lot of puff into those bagpipes.

“It was lovely for Millie to have Eve there. She’s delighted to have her support.”

Dance challenge was no mean feat

Millie was put through her paces at her dance school, Julie Young Dance Studios in Perth.

The Highland fling is normally a four-step or six-step dance.

But Millie worked out her own routine, performing a six-step dance twice.

It went on for around four minutes and involved approximately 382 vertical jumps.

Amanda says her workout is the equivalent to a two-mile run.

“If you know the Highland Fling it’s a very vigorous dance,” she said.

“It requires balance and precision.

“It’s quite a feat for a 12 year-old.”

Perth Academy pupil Millie is a Young Ambassador for Perform in Perth.

The charity’s two-week Perthshire Music Festival begins on Monday.

As well as music, it involves competitions in Scottish dancing and speech.

Amanda said the family were grateful to everyone who supported Millie.

Big year for Perform in Perth

This year’s is the 100th festival for Perform in Perth.

It will also be Millie’s fourth year, competing across a range of categories.

In her role as Young Ambassador, she has been spreading the word about Perform in Perth and the benefits to young participants.

Perform in Perth secretary Eileen Waterson said: Millie is a truly inspirational youngster. She has become one of our Young Ambassadors, and has a real understanding of the role.

“One requirement of being a Young Ambassador is to have participated in our festival so they have an understanding of what taking part involves.

“Millie has taken part for the past few years in the Scottish Country Dancing, Speech and Singing competitions.

“So she is already quite experienced in performing and can see the benefits of receiving feedback from our adjudicators.”