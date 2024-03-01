Eve Muirhead lends bagpipe backing to Perth dancer’s charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eve Muirhead lends bagpipe backing to Perth dancer’s charity challenge

Millie Nicolson had Olympic curling legend Eve Muirhead accompanying her on the bagpipes for her sponsored Highland Fling.

By Morag Lindsay
Eve Muirhead holding bagpipes next to Mille Nicolson in Scottish country dancing dress
Eve Muirhead played bagpipes while Millie Nicolson danced her heart out. Image: Amanda Nicolson.

A rising dance star enjoyed some extra inspirational backing when she performed a sponsored Highland Fling in aid of a Perth charity.

Because Millie Nicolson had none other than Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead accompanying her on the bagpipes.

Millie, 12, performed her own 12-step version of the Highland Fling while Eve played a Strathspey.

The feat – involving around around 380 vertical jumps – raised £500 for Perform in Perth.

Millie’s mum Amanda said the pair knocked it out of the park.

“When Eve Muirhead heard Millie was doing this for a local charity she very kindly agreed to come along and play bagpipes,” she said.

“And she plays really well.”

Eve Muirhead in curling action during a competition
Curler Eve Muirhead as fans are more used to seeing her. Image: IBL/Shutterstock.

Amanda added: “She said when she arrived she was nervous because she hadn’t played for a while. But she put a lot of puff into those bagpipes.

“It was lovely for Millie to have Eve there. She’s delighted to have her support.”

Dance challenge was no mean feat

Millie was put through her paces at her dance school, Julie Young Dance Studios in Perth.

The Highland fling is normally a four-step or six-step dance.

But Millie worked out her own routine, performing a six-step dance twice.

It went on for around four minutes and involved approximately 382 vertical jumps.

Amanda says her workout is the equivalent to a two-mile run.

Millie Nicolson in Scottish country dancing outfit
Millie loves to dance. Image: Amanda Nicolson

“If you know the Highland Fling it’s a very vigorous dance,” she said.

“It requires balance and precision.

“It’s quite a feat for a 12 year-old.”

Perth Academy pupil Millie is a Young Ambassador for Perform in Perth.

The charity’s two-week Perthshire Music Festival begins on Monday.

As well as music, it involves competitions in Scottish dancing and speech.

Amanda said the family were grateful to everyone who supported Millie.

Big year for Perform in Perth

This year’s is the 100th festival for Perform in Perth.

It will also be Millie’s fourth year, competing across a range of categories.

Millie Nicolson and Eve Muirhead, holding bagpipes
Olympian Eve Muirhead accompanied Millie on the bagpipes. Image: Amanda Nicolson

In her role as Young Ambassador, she has been spreading the word about Perform in Perth and the benefits to young participants.

Perform in Perth secretary Eileen Waterson said: Millie is a truly inspirational youngster. She has become one of our Young Ambassadors, and has a real understanding of the role.

“One requirement of being a Young Ambassador is to have participated in our festival so they have an understanding of what taking part involves.

“Millie has taken part for the past few years in the Scottish Country Dancing, Speech and Singing competitions.

“So she is already quite experienced in performing and can see the benefits of receiving feedback from our adjudicators.”

Conversation