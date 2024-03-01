Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000

On a south facing hillside above Aberfeldy lies a stunning contemporary home.

Built in 2007 by local architect and classical pianist Roger Grahame Wilson, the house forms part of a settlement around an old farm.

Build from timber and steel, the two-storey home has plenty of glass to let in light and take full advantage of the superb views.

The open plan kitchen and dining room are on the ground floor. Two sets of glazed doors open onto the garden, and another bank of windows ensures there are views from all parts of the room.

Curved kitchen units echo the shape of the spiral staircase that leads to the upper level.

Two double bedrooms are on the ground floor, both with en suite bathrooms. There’s also a garage, utility room and workshop at ground level.

Aberfeldy house has upper living room

The outstanding living room is on the first floor where it can take full advantage of the views from its elevated position. Its large windows frame views across the Perthshire mountains. A gently curving ceiling is a nice architectural feature.

There’s underfloor heating and a log burning stove, although solar gain means the heating is only needed on the most cold or gloomy days.

Glass doors open onto a west-facing balcony that runs the entire length of the room and connects it to the garden.

Two further bedrooms are on the upper level, along with a family bathroom.

The garden is a haven for wildlife and a great place for children and adults to play. A huge old sycamore forms a natural centrepiece and a burn flows through the garden. There’s also a stone circle fireplace, a pond, a wildflower meadow and a young orchard with fruit trees.

Stroll down from the house and there’s a riverside path along the Tay that leads into Aberfeldy.

Set off uphill and you can wander through lovely Glen Lyon and – eventually – the vastness of Rannoch Moor.

The Aberfeldy house is on sale with the Modern House for offers over £550,000.