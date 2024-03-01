Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000

The architect designed home has beautiful views and a stunning interior.

By Jack McKeown
This Aberfeldy house is a superb Highland Perthshire home. Image: the Modern House.
On a south facing hillside above Aberfeldy lies a stunning contemporary home.

Built in 2007 by local architect and classical pianist Roger Grahame Wilson, the house forms part of a settlement around an old farm.

Build from timber and steel, the two-storey home has plenty of glass to let in light and take full advantage of the superb views.

The house sits in a superb wooded hillside setting.
The open plan dining room and kitchen along with a lovely bespoke spiral stair. Image: the Modern House.
Doors open into the beautiful garden. Image: the Modern House.

The open plan kitchen and dining room are on the ground floor. Two sets of glazed doors open onto the garden, and another bank of windows ensures there are views from all parts of the room.

Curved kitchen units echo the shape of the spiral staircase that leads to the upper level.

Two double bedrooms are on the ground floor, both with en suite bathrooms. There’s also a garage, utility room and workshop at ground level.

Aberfeldy house has upper living room

The outstanding living room is on the first floor where it can take full advantage of the views from its elevated position. Its large windows frame views across the Perthshire mountains. A gently curving ceiling is a nice architectural feature.

There’s underfloor heating and a log burning stove, although solar gain means the heating is only needed on the most cold or gloomy days.

Glass doors open onto a west-facing balcony that runs the entire length of the room and connects it to the garden.

The living room is on the upper level of the house.
A balcony runs along the length of the room. Image: the Modern House.
The house on Aberfeldy hillside enjoys a wonderful Highland Perthshire backdrop.
The house on Aberfeldy hillside enjoys a wonderful Highland Perthshire backdrop. Image: the Modern House.

Two further bedrooms are on the upper level, along with a family bathroom.

The garden is a haven for wildlife and a great place for children and adults to play. A huge old sycamore forms a natural centrepiece and a burn flows through the garden. There’s also a stone circle fireplace, a pond, a wildflower meadow and a young orchard with fruit trees.

One of the views from the house.
The views are breath-taking. Image: the Modern House.

Stroll down from the house and there’s a riverside path along the Tay that leads into Aberfeldy.

Set off uphill and you can wander through lovely Glen Lyon and – eventually – the vastness of Rannoch Moor.

The Aberfeldy house is on sale with the Modern House for offers over £550,000.

