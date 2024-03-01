Dundee’s Kerr’s Dairy adds 5,000 customers after making deals with milk delivery rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Kerr’s Dairy adds 5,000 customers after making deals with milk delivery rivals

Kerr's, which can trace its roots back more than 120 years, has been aggressively expanding its milk delivery service.

Kelvin Kerr Jr at Kerr's Dundee depot.
Kelvin Kerr Jr at Kerr's Dundee depot.
By Rob McLaren & Terri Simpson

Five-generation Dundee family business Kerr’s Dairy has added 5,000 customers after making deals with milk delivery rivals.

Kerr’s purchased Muller Wiseman’s database of 780 Aberdeen customers last month.

And it has now completed a deal to acquire more than 4,000 Aberdeen clients from Thomson Dairies.

Doorstep delivery boom

Kerr’s capitalised during the Covid lockdowns by aggressively expanding its home delivery services.

After gaining thousands of customers in Tayside, it ventured north to Aberdeen in June 2020.

Kerr's Family Dairy
Some of the Aberdeen team outside the Kerr’s Family Dairy Aberdeen depot.

Director Kelvin Kerr said he is keen to keep growing the business and would consider other opportunities.

The new deals follow the acquisition of North Street Dairy in Forfar a year ago.

The business has a combined 80 staff and 60 vans between its locations in Dundee and Aberdeen.

It has a total of 25,000 customers between the two locations. Around 14,000 of this total is now served from Aberdeen.

Mr Kerr added: “The fact we now have more customers in Aberdeen than Dundee is really quite astonishing. I would never have believed that a few years ago.

“What’s really important to us is delivering a quality, reliable services to our customers.”

Thomson opportunity

A total of 15 members of staff from Thomson have transferred to Kerr’s as part of the transaction.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, does not include the Thomson depot at East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Kerr’s Dairy owners John Kelvin Kerr Snr and Kelvin Kerr Jnr. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Kerr said the Dundee firm will continue to look for expansion opportunities.

“We were approached by Thomson Dairies and happy to grasp the opportunity,” he said.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line which gives us a real foothold in Aberdeen.

“We are still expanding in the area and it’s important to me that we create more local jobs, as well as making sure that people keep their jobs.”

“We will certainly look at other opportunities as they come along.”

Muller closed its milk processing facilities in 2016 and its Aberdeen depot in 2019 but retained its doorstep delivery customers.

Thomson Dairies has its main headquarters in Shotts and also has a Perth location.

