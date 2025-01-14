High-risk Fife underwear thief jailed for sharing child abuse videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

High-risk Fife underwear thief jailed for sharing child abuse videos

Kieran Watson was imprisoned for 18 months.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kieran Watson
High-risk sex offender Kieran Watson. Image: Facebook

A Fife pervert who stole women’s underwear and sex toys been jailed for distributing sick child abuse videos.

Kieran Watson was caught with hundreds of pictures and videos on his phone and laptop.

They included images of children engaging in sexual activity with adults and animals and sexualised cartoon-type portrayals of youngsters.

Most of the abuse files featured female children aged between infant and 14.

Watson earlier pled guilty to taking or making indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children between December 29 2022 and January 4 last year and distributing indecent photos of children between May 28 and June 4 2023.

The 27-year-old appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

High-risk offender

Sheriff John MacRitchie noted social workers had assessed Watson as having a high likelihood of reoffending and failure to acknowledge his deviancy.

The sheriff said Watson had twice been convicted in the past for theft by housebreaking.

He pointed out that there was a sexual element to previous offending “involving the theft of female underwear and sex toys”.

The sheriff said: “The offending is particularly aggravated by the extremely young ages of some children in these images.”

Sheriff MacRitchie said Watson also blames the community for “treating him like a sex offender” after previous convictions and says that is why he acted as he did.

He also blames social workers for “giving the idea” for such offending through a requirement to participate in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

The sheriff jailed Watson for 18 months, reduced from two years due to the stage of his guilty plea.

Watson, of Bethelfield Place, Kirkcaldy, was put on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Sick chats

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court previously police searched Watson’s home on January 4 after receiving intelligence his email address had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet.

A mobile phone and laptop were recovered from his bedroom and a total of 716 files – 435 images and 281 videos – were found on the phone, the “vast majority” featuring female children aged 14 and under.

The run-time of the videos was nearly eight hours.

Of the vile material, 156 images and 185 videos were of the most graphic category A kind.

The files show children engaged in penetrative sexual activity with adults and other children, and nude sexualised posing.

Ms Smith said 134 image files depicted child characters – cartoon and computer-generated – engaging in sexual activity.

On the laptop, 30 files – including 18 category A images – were found to contain abuse material, featuring children aged between two and 12 and sexual activity between children and animals.

Watson had been using the Kik Messaging app and email to distribute child sexual abuse material.

Conversations recovered from it showed he initially requested indecent images before swapping adult pornography and engaging in discussion about children.

He received images and videos and sent a category A video involving a girl aged about six, and a category C image of a nude female between four and six years old.

There were email conversations in which Watson received category A videos.

He then sent two category A videos and a category B video involving children as young as seven.

‘Isolated’ after underwear thefts

In 2017, Webster was convicted after using ladders to enter a woman’s bedroom in Kirkcaldy and flee with a bag of underwear.

He was caught through DNA recovered from blood he left in the room.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client has felt isolated and struggled in the community since that conviction and other people have “made his life difficult” following media reports.

He said Watson had been drinking alcohol at the time of the more recent offences to alleviate difficulties in his life and during most of the conduct he would have been under the influence and “it is not an interest of his”.

The sentence was backdated to November 26 when Watson was remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

