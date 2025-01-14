Thousands owed to Dundee City Council in unpaid fly-tipping fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands owed to Dundee City Council in unpaid fly-tipping fines

Just 4% of offenders have been sanctioned over the last four years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fly-tipping on Daniel Street in Dundee in November 2024. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Thousands of pounds are owed to Dundee City Council from fly-tippers who have failed to pay their fines.

Figures obtained by The Courier show 159 people were issued with fines between January 2021 and October 2024 for dumping their rubbish illegally.

Of those fined, just 60 have paid up – with £22,700 still owed to the council from that period.

Meanwhile, only five people were reported to the procurator fiscal for possible prosecution during the same timeframe.

It means that in the 3,700 fly-tipping incidents reported to the Dundee City Council in the last four years, only 4% of offenders have been sanctioned.

Number of fly-tipping fines in Dundee over last 4 years

The data – obtained by Freedom of Information – shows the following incidents over the last four years:

2021

  • 894 cases reported
  • 11 people fined (3 paid)
  • £600 in fines paid, £1,600 unpaid

2022

  • 975 cases reported
  • 75 fined (30 paid)
  • £5,600 in fines paid, £9,000 unpaid

2023

  • 903 cases reported
  • 47 fined (19 paid, 23 unpaid, 1 cancelled and 4 reported to procurator fiscal)
  • £3,800 in fines paid, £4,600 unpaid

2024 (Jan-Oct)

Fines for fly-tipping rose this year from £200 to £500.

  • 989 cases reported
  • 26 fined (10 paid, 15 unpaid, 1 reported to procurator fiscal)
  • £5,000 in fines paid, £7,500 unpaid

Fly-tipping a ‘major problem’ for Dundee

Andrew Llanwarne, co-ordinator of Friends of the Earth Tayside, says the figures show fly-tipping is a blight on Dundee.

He said: “It is clear that fly-tipping continues to be a major problem for Dundee.

“Identifying and taking action against offenders is clearly only dealing with a minority of incidents.

“The public will be very concerned about the impact that fly-tipping continues to have in Dundee and the countryside close to the city.

COP26 Coalition Tayside organiser Andy Llanwarne.
Andrew Llanwarne, Friends of the Earth Tayside co-ordinator. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is a blight on the environment, and we would like to see more resources directed towards tackling the problem, but we appreciate the challenge for the local authority in meeting all the competing demands on its limited budget.”

He added: “The fixed penalty for fly tipping in Scotland was increased from £200 to £500 with effect from January 2024, and it is to be hoped that this will provide a stronger deterrent for offenders, provided that there is some likelihood of them being identified and punished.

“The proportion of penalties that are unpaid suggests that enforcement has been weak throughout the period covered by the figures.”

Council insists it has ‘robust procedures’ to tackle Dundee fly-tipping

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council has robust procedures in place to deter this selfish and dishonest activity which includes issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“Members of the public who witness fly-tipping can report what they’ve seen to us directly in order to help us act against those carrying out this anti-social behaviour.

“As a council, we routinely report persons to the procurator fiscal who have not paid a fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping.”

Conversation