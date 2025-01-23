Michael Tidser on Dunfermline Athletic’s new owners and hopes for January transfer window

Michael Tidser is convinced Dunfermline’s new owners are ready to back his ‘big plans’ for the Pars.

Tidser’s appointment on Friday as the Fifers’ new head coach was followed just 24 hours later by the completion of the club’s takeover by Las Vegas-based duo James Bord and Evan Sofer.

The former professional poker players have purchased 99.84 per cent of the club through their Park Bench company and were fully behind Tidser’s arrival from Kelty Hearts.

With the the team sitting ninth in the Championship, the initial goal for everyone is to remove any fear of relegation back to League One.

But Tidser, who revealed he has been in touch with the Park Bench investors for weeks, is confident there is a determination from the data analytics and AI specialists to be ambitious.

“I’ve spoken to them,” said Tidser when asked if the new owners had handed him a January transfer budget.

“I’ve been in constant dialogue with them over the last few weeks.

“We actually haven’t spoken money, to be honest with you.

“It’s just about trying to get in and finding my feet.

Tidser: ‘They’ve been great’

“They say they’ll help me with whatever I need. I’ve got big plans for the club so they’ve been great.

“But it’s all well and good being great in Vegas. It’s what happens in Dunfermline.

“It’s up to me and the staff to try and get the most out of the players who are here.”

Tidser has revealed he is keen on adding ‘one or two bits of quality’ in the January window and is hopeful of some success early next week.

But, ahead of Saturday’s clash with bottom side Airdrie, he admits he has been pleasantly surprised by the quality already at the club.

“We’ve got irons in fires and the club are actively trying to get players in,” he revealed. “Like all clubs are.

“But it’s easy just to bring in names and players for the sake of it. It’s got to be the right ones, that try and fit and complement what we’ve already got here.

“We’re trying. These things drag out. Different clubs give you different answers at different stages.

“But at the start of the week, hopefully we can start adding people in and getting that moving.”

Rhys Breen loan

Having won his debut match in charge against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup, he added: “With the greatest respect to the lads, I’ve probably been surprised with the quality. But I knew it was there.

“We actually are together as a team. And, if we can add one or two bits of quality in the January window, I’m more than comfortable trying to, one, keep the team up in the league and, two, get out of the relegation (play-off) spot.”

Meanwhile, defender Rhys Breen will return to Dunfermline after completing his loan deal at Annan Athletic with a final appearance against Montrose on Saturday.

And Tidser says others could depart in search of more regular game-time.