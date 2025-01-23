2 arrested after drugs seized in Lochgelly ‘day of action’

Police have made two arrests for alleged drug offences after a ‘day of action’ in Lochgelly.

On Thursday, warrants were executed at addresses in Foote Street and Henderson Street.

As a result, quantities of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis were all recovered.

A sum of cash was also seized from the Lochgelly searches.

Officers from Police Scotland arrested a 44-year-old man who will be reported in connection with drugs offences.

Also, a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants.

Sergeant John Nicol said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality by disrupting sale of illegal substances and preventing them from being circulated on the streets of our community.

“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”