Three cars damaged in Perth in connected vandalism acts

Police have launched a probe after three different cars were deliberately damaged within 24 hours in Perth.

The incidents occurred between 10pm on January 16 and 8.30am on January 17 on three different streets in the city.

A Nissan Micra had its front windows damaged on Strathtay Road.

The windscreen of a Nissan Qashqai was also smashed on Fortingall Place.

And a Mini Countryman also had its windscreen smashed on Langside Road.

Police are treating these three incidents in Perth as linked.

Constable Logan Clarke said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the areas at the time to come forward.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them and quote reference CR/21617/25.