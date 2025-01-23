Reports of shoppers ‘panic buying’ at Fife supermarkets ahead of Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reports of shoppers ‘panic buying’ at Fife supermarkets ahead of Storm Eowyn

Empty shelves have been reported at several supermarkets in Tayside and Fife.

By Finn Nixon
Some of the empty shelves at an Aldi supermarket in Cowdenbeath. Image: Supplied
Some of the empty shelves at an Aldi supermarket in Cowdenbeath. Image: Supplied

Shoppers have reported seeing some items running low at supermarkets as people stock up before Storm Eowyn.

The storm is forecasted to bring winds of more than 80mph and snow to parts of Fife, Stirling and Tayside.

And a rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of southern Fife from 10am on Friday.

Empty shelves were reported by shoppers in some Fife supermarkets on Thursday evening.

Bread was reportedly running low at the Tesco Extra in the Duloch area of Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, pictures shared on social media showed that bread and milk at an Aldi store in Cowdenbeath were running low.

Empty shelves were also reported at other supermarkets in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

Other parts of Fife and Tayside are also under an amber wind warning, with reports of sold out items in shops in Dundee and Glenrothes as well.

The Courier is reporting live weather disruption updates across Fife, Tayside and Stirling, with all trains across Scotland cancelled on Friday and schools closed.

