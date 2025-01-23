Reports of shoppers ‘panic buying’ at Fife supermarkets ahead of Storm Eowyn

Shoppers have reported seeing some items running low at supermarkets as people stock up before Storm Eowyn.

The storm is forecasted to bring winds of more than 80mph and snow to parts of Fife, Stirling and Tayside.

And a rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of southern Fife from 10am on Friday.

Empty shelves were reported by shoppers in some Fife supermarkets on Thursday evening.

Bread was reportedly running low at the Tesco Extra in the Duloch area of Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, pictures shared on social media showed that bread and milk at an Aldi store in Cowdenbeath were running low.

Empty shelves were also reported at other supermarkets in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

Other parts of Fife and Tayside are also under an amber wind warning, with reports of sold out items in shops in Dundee and Glenrothes as well.

The Courier is reporting live weather disruption updates across Fife, Tayside and Stirling, with all trains across Scotland cancelled on Friday and schools closed.