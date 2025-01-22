Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

A series of alerts for strong winds and snow are in place on Friday and Saturday.

Several weather warnings cover Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Friday and Saturday. Image: Met Office
By Lucy Scarlett

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling later this week during Storm Eowyn – and we have full details of them all.

Storm Eowyn is set to batter the region by bringing snow and winds approaching 80mph on Friday and Saturday.

A full list of all the warnings, when they come into force, and which areas they affect is below.

Yellow warning for wind – Friday

Friday’s yellow warning. Image: Met Office

A yellow warning for strong winds covers the whole country.

Key details:

  • The alert is in force from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday
  • The warning covers all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The warning says strong winds and disruption are expected on Friday.

Some damage to buildings could happen and there may be longer journey times.

Amber warning for wind

Friday’s amber wind warning. Image: Met Office

An amber warning will come into place across parts of the region.

Key details:

  • The alert has been issued from 6am until 9pm on Friday
  • The warning covers Dundeecoastal areas of Angus, all of Fife, Perth, southern Perthshire, Kinross-shire, the Carse of Gowrie, Stirling and Stirlingshire

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected to hit these areas.

That could lead to power cuts, damage to buildings and travel disruption.

The Met Office also says there could be danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

Yellow warning for snow

The snow warning for Friday. Image: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across most of the region.

Key details:

  • The warning runs from 3am until noon on Friday
  • The warning covers inland areas of Angus, Perth and Kinross and some parts of western and northern Fife, as well as Dundee

The alert states that there will be snow “for a time” on Friday that may cause disruption before easing or turning into rain.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

Yellow warning for wind – Saturday

The wind warning for Saturday. Image: Met Office

A second yellow warning for wind has been issued for Saturday.

Key details:

  • The warning runs from midnight until 3pm on Saturday
  • Tayside, Fife and Stirling are all covered by the alert

Although gusts will not be as strong as Friday, there is still the potential for some disruption and damage to buildings.

