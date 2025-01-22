Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling later this week during Storm Eowyn – and we have full details of them all.

Storm Eowyn is set to batter the region by bringing snow and winds approaching 80mph on Friday and Saturday.

A full list of all the warnings, when they come into force, and which areas they affect is below.

Yellow warning for wind – Friday

A yellow warning for strong winds covers the whole country.

Key details:

The alert is in force from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday

The warning covers all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The warning says strong winds and disruption are expected on Friday.

Some damage to buildings could happen and there may be longer journey times.

Amber warning for wind

An amber warning will come into place across parts of the region.

Key details:

The alert has been issued from 6am until 9pm on Friday

The warning covers Dundee, coastal areas of Angus, all of Fife, Perth, southern Perthshire, Kinross-shire, the Carse of Gowrie, Stirling and Stirlingshire

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected to hit these areas.

That could lead to power cuts, damage to buildings and travel disruption.

The Met Office also says there could be danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

Yellow warning for snow

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across most of the region.

Key details:

The warning runs from 3am until noon on Friday

The warning covers inland areas of Angus, Perth and Kinross and some parts of western and northern Fife, as well as Dundee

The alert states that there will be snow “for a time” on Friday that may cause disruption before easing or turning into rain.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

Yellow warning for wind – Saturday

A second yellow warning for wind has been issued for Saturday.

Key details:

The warning runs from midnight until 3pm on Saturday

Tayside, Fife and Stirling are all covered by the alert

Although gusts will not be as strong as Friday, there is still the potential for some disruption and damage to buildings.