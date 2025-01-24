Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire

Hugh Mullen, 41, and Cameron Mullen, 21, took the girl from Perth to Blairgowrie and sexually assaulted her.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court
The father and son were found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A father and son exploited an intoxicated teenage girl and subjected her to a rape ordeal after meeting her Perth city centre.

Hugh Mullen, 41, and Cameron Mullen, 21, took the girl from Perth to a house in Blairgowrie where the pair sexually assaulted the 16-year-old.

The pair denied raping the girl during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but were both convicted of committing the April 11 2023 offence.

They were found guilty of assaulting the girl when she was intoxicated and incapable of consenting, removing her lower clothing and underwear, grabbing her hair, performing a sex act on her and subjecting her to rapes.

Mullen senior was also found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice on April 12 2023 at police headquarters in Dundee when he spat on a camera, repeatedly wiped his penis and damaged a toilet.

As the jury returned its verdicts Mullen senior claimed “I am innocent” and “I can’t believe this. I am shocked”.

He was taken from the dock before proceedings were concluded.

The trial judge, Lord Lake, deferred sentencing on the pair, who are in custody, and said he thought it was appropriate to get a victim impact statement before first.

Bus journey remembered

During the trial the jury was played a recording of the teenager giving evidence in which she said was socialising with friends and drinking before the attack on her.

She said she could remember being on a bus before being taken to a house in Blairgowrie.

She said: “The driver asked if I was alright.

“The younger one said ‘she’s my sister’. They helped me off the bus.”

She said after they arrived at a property: “The younger one took me upstairs – he had his arms around me. The older one was behind me.”

She spoke of how she passed out in the moments before she realised she was being sexually assaulted.

“When I came to, the older one was on top of me.

“I was on my back. He was having sex with me.”

Denials

Mullen senior told the court the sexual assault allegations levelled at him were “total lies”.

He said: “None of that happened. I was in the living room. They were upstairs.”

He denied inducing the girl away from her friends by offering free cannabis and said: “That’s not true.”

Mullen senior told the court the girl managed to get off the bus on her own and said: “She was arm in arm with my son.”

He denied he encouraged his son to have sex with the girl.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up: Restaurant kill threats and football finger
Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry before fatal accident
Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash
Perth Prison
Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth…
Dundee taxi rank
Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
Martin Jackson
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station
Dale Cowan
Glenrothes man threatened to 'kick f***' out of victim and battered him with brick
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced