Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire

A father and son exploited an intoxicated teenage girl and subjected her to a rape ordeal after meeting her Perth city centre.

Hugh Mullen, 41, and Cameron Mullen, 21, took the girl from Perth to a house in Blairgowrie where the pair sexually assaulted the 16-year-old.

The pair denied raping the girl during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but were both convicted of committing the April 11 2023 offence.

They were found guilty of assaulting the girl when she was intoxicated and incapable of consenting, removing her lower clothing and underwear, grabbing her hair, performing a sex act on her and subjecting her to rapes.

Mullen senior was also found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice on April 12 2023 at police headquarters in Dundee when he spat on a camera, repeatedly wiped his penis and damaged a toilet.

As the jury returned its verdicts Mullen senior claimed “I am innocent” and “I can’t believe this. I am shocked”.

He was taken from the dock before proceedings were concluded.

The trial judge, Lord Lake, deferred sentencing on the pair, who are in custody, and said he thought it was appropriate to get a victim impact statement before first.

Bus journey remembered

During the trial the jury was played a recording of the teenager giving evidence in which she said was socialising with friends and drinking before the attack on her.

She said she could remember being on a bus before being taken to a house in Blairgowrie.

She said: “The driver asked if I was alright.

“The younger one said ‘she’s my sister’. They helped me off the bus.”

She said after they arrived at a property: “The younger one took me upstairs – he had his arms around me. The older one was behind me.”

She spoke of how she passed out in the moments before she realised she was being sexually assaulted.

“When I came to, the older one was on top of me.

“I was on my back. He was having sex with me.”

Denials

Mullen senior told the court the sexual assault allegations levelled at him were “total lies”.

He said: “None of that happened. I was in the living room. They were upstairs.”

He denied inducing the girl away from her friends by offering free cannabis and said: “That’s not true.”

Mullen senior told the court the girl managed to get off the bus on her own and said: “She was arm in arm with my son.”

He denied he encouraged his son to have sex with the girl.

