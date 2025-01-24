Storn Eowyn: Driver’s miraculous escape as fallen tree appears to crush car on Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storn Eowyn: Driver’s miraculous escape as fallen tree appears to crush car on Perthshire road

The incident happened as Storm Eowyn battered the area.

By Stephen Eighteen

A driver miraculously escaped unharmed after a tree collapsed onto their car on a Perthshire road.

The tree appeared to have crushed the vehicle on the B934 Perth Road, next to Kincladie Wood just to the north-west of Dunning.

It happened at 11am on Friday – just as Storm Eowyn was battering the area.

Dunning is subject to an amber alert for strong winds.

Tree surgeons remove the fallen tree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Due to the condition of the blue car, there were grave concerns for the welfare of its driver.

Its rear windscreen had been smashed, and large branches from the tree encompassed the vehicle.

But no emergency services were called out as the driver emerged unharmed.

The car’s rear windscreen was smashed. Image: Dave Allan
It was moved to the side of the road for recovery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Damage was apparent around the bonnet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A post on Facebook by Findony Farm, which is run by businessman Simon Howie, said: “We will send telehandler to clear the branches.

“Hopefully road will be open soon.

“Car was left running so will drive out of the way.”

Workers braved the conditions to keep the road open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The farm later posted the tree had been cleared and road reopened.

The driver declined to comment on his experience, but posted on Facebook it was a “flashing in front of your eyes” moment, and that the vehicle was being recovered.

Dunning has been hit particularly hard by the Storm Eowyn. Power outages have been reported and a fence at the village’s tennis club has blown down.

  • The Courier is providing live coverage of Storm Eowyn disruption.

