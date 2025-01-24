Storn Eowyn: Driver’s miraculous escape as fallen tree appears to crush car on Perthshire road

A driver miraculously escaped unharmed after a tree collapsed onto their car on a Perthshire road.

The tree appeared to have crushed the vehicle on the B934 Perth Road, next to Kincladie Wood just to the north-west of Dunning.

It happened at 11am on Friday – just as Storm Eowyn was battering the area.

Dunning is subject to an amber alert for strong winds.

Due to the condition of the blue car, there were grave concerns for the welfare of its driver.

Its rear windscreen had been smashed, and large branches from the tree encompassed the vehicle.

But no emergency services were called out as the driver emerged unharmed.

A post on Facebook by Findony Farm, which is run by businessman Simon Howie, said: “We will send telehandler to clear the branches.

“Hopefully road will be open soon.

“Car was left running so will drive out of the way.”

The farm later posted the tree had been cleared and road reopened.

The driver declined to comment on his experience, but posted on Facebook it was a “flashing in front of your eyes” moment, and that the vehicle was being recovered.

Dunning has been hit particularly hard by the Storm Eowyn. Power outages have been reported and a fence at the village’s tennis club has blown down.