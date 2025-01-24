Fresh police appeal to find Dundee man missing for six months

Police have issued a fresh appeal for a Dundee man who has been missing for six months.

Kevin Young was last seen in Wishaw in July 2024.

He was reported missing to police on January 5 and inquiries have been ongoing to find him.

His family have pleaded with him to let them know he is safe.

The 39-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and with short brown hair.

‘Possible sighting’ of missing Dundee man

Police previously said there had been a possible sighting of Kevin in a supermarket on Macalpine Road.

They believe he was spotted in November or December of last year.

Inspector Richard Durie said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Kevin since he was reported missing and his family have been kept updated.

“They are keen to know he is safe.

“I would also appeal to Kevin himself, if you see this please let us know you are safe.

“If you have any information that will help us find Kevin, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0786 of 5th January 2025.”