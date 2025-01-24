Fresh police appeal to find Dundee man missing for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Fresh police appeal to find Dundee man missing for six months

The 39-year-old was reported missing three weeks ago.

By Lucy Scarlett
Missing person Kevin Young.
Missing person Kevin Young. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued a fresh appeal for a Dundee man who has been missing for six months.

Kevin Young was last seen in Wishaw in July 2024.

He was reported missing to police on January 5 and inquiries have been ongoing to find him.

His family have pleaded with him to let them know he is safe.

The 39-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and with short brown hair.

‘Possible sighting’ of missing Dundee man

Police previously said there had been a possible sighting of Kevin in a supermarket on Macalpine Road.

They believe he was spotted in November or December of last year.

Inspector Richard Durie said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Kevin since he was reported missing and his family have been kept updated.

“They are keen to know he is safe.

“I would also appeal to Kevin himself, if you see this please let us know you are safe.

“If you have any information that will help us find Kevin, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0786 of 5th January 2025.”

