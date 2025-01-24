NHS Fife nurse allowed to call trans doctor a man during employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Fife nurse allowed to call trans doctor a man during employment tribunal

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by the health board when she complained about sharing a changing room with Dr Beth Upton.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.

A nurse suing NHS Fife will be allowed to refer to the transgender doctor at the centre of the row as a man during an upcoming employment tribunal.

Sandie Peggie is taking legal action after she was suspended for complaining about sharing a changing room with Dr Beth Upton, who identifies as a woman.

Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Ms Peggie’s lawyers argued she should have the right to call Dr Upton a man at a pre-tribunal hearing earlier this week.

Dr Upton’s legal team claim this is disrespectful and warn the medic is deeply hurt at being misgendered.

But Judge Sandy Kemp, who presided over the fiery hearing on Tuesday, has ruled in favour of Ms Peggie.

He acknowledges this may be “painful and distressing” for Dr Upton, but does not accept that being described as a man in the employment tribunal setting amounts to harassment.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Judge Kemp says it would be difficult for Ms Peggie to give evidence during the tribunal if she has to use terminology she sees as “inaccurate”.

But he warns the tribunal, being held in Edinburgh, will not hesitate to intervene if male pronouns are “used gratuitously and offensively on a repeated basis with no good reason to do so”.

He also asks Ms Peggie and her lawyers to consider “whether it is necessary or appropriate” to call Dr Upton a man given the hurt this has already caused.

Dr Upton’s lawyer has asked Ms Peggie and her legal team to use the medic’s professional title if they cannot agree on preferred pronouns.

Case has caused ‘distress and upset’

Judge Kemp wrote: “What appears obvious to me from the documentation I have seen is that the matters referred to in the pleadings have caused distress and upset at the least to both the claimant and the second respondent.

“All concerned with the case should I consider seek to minimise further distress and upset as far as is possible in the complex circumstances of a contentious case such as this.”

Judge Kemp’s ruling represents another legal victory for Ms Peggie.

Her lawyers successfully argued against the tribunal being held in private earlier this month.

Ms Peggie says she felt uncomfortable when Dr Upton started undressing in front of her while the two were alone in a women’s changing room on December 31, 2023.

Dr Upton complained about the A&E nurse following a confrontation and Ms Peggie was then suspended.

NHS Fife has said both staff members should be treated with “kindness and respect”.

