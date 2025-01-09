NHS Fife nurse suspended over trans changing room row breaks silence

An NHS Fife nurse suspended after she complained about sharing a changing room with a transgender woman has broken her silence on the row.

Sandie Peggie claims she was “subjected to sexual harassment” and is taking legal action against the health board.

The A&E nurse, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, said she felt uncomfortable when the trans doctor – named as Dr Upton in tribunal documents by employment judge Antoin Tinnion – started to undress in the changing room when they were alone together.

The doctor then made a complaint about Ms Peggie’s behaviour and the nurse was suspended by NHS Fife in January last year before taking legal action.

The doctor and NHS Fife asked for the tribunal into the row to be kept private.

But this request was rejected by a judge.

Ms Peggie, speaking to pressure group Sex Matters, claimed: “I am very pleased that the tribunal decided to reject the application to hold the hearing of my employment tribunal in private.

“Going to employment tribunal is very stressful for all concerned, but everyone has the right to a fair and public hearing.

“Changing rooms are a place where we expect privacy. Courtrooms are not.”

Ms Peggie’s employment tribunal begins on February 3 and will take place over 10 days.

NHS guidance states transgender men and women are allowed to use the changing rooms which align with their gender identity.

Scottish Government proposals to make it easier for trans people to self-identify proved controversial when passed in 2022.

The law was later blocked by the UK Government.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate for NHS Fife to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”