EXCLUSIVE: ‘People could die’ warning as Fife paramedics forced to run makeshift ambulance ward

Fife ambulance crews are running a makeshift ward outside the A&E department in Kirkcaldy as the hospital struggles to cope, insiders say.

And they claim the “stacking” of patients in ambulances outside the hospital could cause life-threatening delays in responding to critically unwell patients.

Eight ambulances were seen queuing outside the department on Wednesday as the health board urged residents only to attend for life-threatening emergencies.

Waits were so bad one day last week that a welfare truck was sent to the hospital for crews unable to take a rest break as they cared for their patients.

Ambulance service insiders who spoke to The Courier said hours-long waits to hand over the patients they take to hospital are the norm.

Over Christmas, some were left waiting three hours or more to handover unwell locals.

One paramedic in Fife claims someone could die as crews are left unable to respond to other 999 calls.

Makeshift ward

The whistleblower said: “When so many ambulances are off the road it means we can’t respond to the calls that are still coming in.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if someone has died because of those delays.”

The medic alleges crews are effectively running a makeshift ward outside the hospital.

They say it means paramedics, who can administer pain relief and other life-saving drugs, are left trying to keep patients comfortable on board an ambulance as they wait to hand them over to hospital staff.

“Nearly every patient will experience some kind of wait. Many of them will have worse outcomes because of it,” the concerned paramedic said.

The situation is especially uncomfortable over winter as the temperature drops below freezing.

NHS Fife and the Scottish Ambulance Service declined to comment.

Scottish Government Health Secretary Neil Gray says there are “significant winter pressures” on the NHS.

But Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward insists this should not come a surprise to government.

“After 18 years in power, it cannot be a surprise to the Scottish Government that demand for A&E spikes in winter,” the Labour MP said.

‘No excuse’

“While the number of people attending A&E at the Victoria Hospital in recent weeks is roughly the same as it was in December five years ago, there has been almost a 300% increase in the number of people waiting over 4 hours for treatment.

“There is no excuse for this.”

Ms Ward says the increase in the Holyrood administration’s budget from Westminster means they now have the funds to “sort out Fife’s NHS”.

Asked about the situation described by staff in Fife, Mr Gray said: “Patient safety and the welfare of NHS staff are our top priorities.

“I apologise to any patients who have experienced delays, and we recognise the significant pressures healthcare staff are currently facing.

“Alongside the first minister, I have convened regular meetings with the ambulance service over the last few weeks to help manage pressures and ensure health boards are taking appropriate actions to reduce delays.

“We continue to work closely with health boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service to support the safe handover of patients upon arrival at hospital, which in turn will free up ambulances to respond to calls promptly.”