EXCLUSIVE: ‘People could die’ warning as Fife paramedics forced to run makeshift ambulance ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People could die’ warning as Fife paramedics forced to run makeshift ambulance ward

Paramedics are being tied up outside hospitals causing fears critically unwell patients could die as response times are delayed.

Ambulances waiting to unload patients at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ambulances waiting to unload patients at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Fife ambulance crews are running a makeshift ward outside the A&E department in Kirkcaldy as the hospital struggles to cope, insiders say.

And they claim the “stacking” of patients in ambulances outside the hospital could cause life-threatening delays in responding to critically unwell patients.

Eight ambulances were seen queuing outside the department on Wednesday as the health board urged residents only to attend for life-threatening emergencies.

Waits were so bad one day last week that a welfare truck was sent to the hospital for crews unable to take a rest break as they cared for their patients.

Ambulance service insiders who spoke to The Courier said hours-long waits to hand over the patients they take to hospital are the norm.

Hours-long waits to hand over patients mean crews cannot respond to other emergencies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Over Christmas, some were left waiting three hours or more to handover unwell locals.

One paramedic in Fife claims someone could die as crews are left unable to respond to other 999 calls.

Makeshift ward

The whistleblower said: “When so many ambulances are off the road it means we can’t respond to the calls that are still coming in.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if someone has died because of those delays.”

The medic alleges crews are effectively running a makeshift ward outside the hospital.

They say it means paramedics, who can administer pain relief and other life-saving drugs, are left trying to keep patients comfortable on board an ambulance as they wait to hand them over to hospital staff.

“Nearly every patient will experience some kind of wait. Many of them will have worse outcomes because of it,” the concerned paramedic said.

The situation is especially uncomfortable over winter as the temperature drops below freezing.

Local MP Melanie Ward said the government should not be surprised about increased pressure during winter. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife and the Scottish Ambulance Service declined to comment.

Scottish Government Health Secretary Neil Gray says there are “significant winter pressures” on the NHS.

But Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward insists this should not come a surprise to government.

“After 18 years in power, it cannot be a surprise to the Scottish Government that demand for A&E spikes in winter,” the Labour MP said.

‘No excuse’

“While the number of people attending A&E at the Victoria Hospital in recent weeks is roughly the same as it was in December five years ago, there has been almost a 300% increase in the number of people waiting over 4 hours for treatment.

“There is no excuse for this.”

Ms Ward says the increase in the Holyrood administration’s budget from Westminster means they now have the funds to “sort out Fife’s NHS”.

Asked about the situation described by staff in Fife, Mr Gray said: “Patient safety and the welfare of NHS staff are our top priorities.

“I apologise to any patients who have experienced delays, and we recognise the significant pressures healthcare staff are currently facing.

“Alongside the first minister, I have convened regular meetings with the ambulance service over the last few weeks to help manage pressures and ensure health boards are taking appropriate actions to reduce delays.

“We continue to work closely with health boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service to support the safe handover of patients upon arrival at hospital, which in turn will free up ambulances to respond to calls promptly.”

More from Fife

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse suspended over trans changing room row breaks silence
Vehicle-activated signs were another traffic calming method tried during the trial
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline…
The first image released of Norma Sinclair
Body found in search for missing Dunfermline pensioner
Police have release the from image of Norma Sinclair missing from Dunfermline
Fresh sighting of missing Dunfermline pensioner as new image released
James Walker
NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault
A Victoria Street home sold in November,
Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city 'rides wave of popularity'
Lewis and Ross Hazel on The Repair shop with their Janettas ice cream cart and host Dominic Chinea. Image: BBC iPlayer
St Andrews brothers 'over the moon' as Janettas ice cream cart restored by The…
Reya Tandoori
Owners of longstanding Leslie restaurant Reya Tandoori to retire
The site of the proposed Cupar solar farm
Public offered second chance to quiz developers behind plans for huge Cupar solar farm
Lade Braes St Andrews
Failure to implement short-term lets control area 'could be catastrophic for St Andrews'

Conversation