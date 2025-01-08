EXCLUSIVE: Fife hospital chaos as pictures show ambulances queued outside A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

EXCLUSIVE: Fife hospital chaos as pictures show ambulances queued outside A&E

Eight ambulances were queued up outside the hospital on Wednesday afternoon as new figures revealed the extreme turnaround times last week.

Fife hospital ambulances
Ambulances queued up outside the hospital on Wednesday January 8, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

New images reveal the extent of A&E chaos in Fife as the health board admits it is facing considerable pressure.

Eight ambulances were queued up outside the Kirkcaldy hospital accident and emergency department on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff say it has become the norm for patients to face lengthy waits outside the hospital on board ambulances.

Director of acute services Claire Dobson conceded some patients may have to wait inside an ambulance but said the majority are quickly transferred.

One source said most patients would experience a delay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The majority of patients arriving by ambulance are quickly transferred to the care of hospital staff,” she said.

But a Fife ambulance source disputed this, saying most patients will experience a delay.

“Nearly every patient will experience some kind of wait,” the source said

New figures appear to back this up. They show that throughout December some ambulance crews in Kirkcaldy waited hours to hand over patients.

In the week commencing December 23, several locals taken to hospital by ambulance waited in excess of three hours.

Crews are waiting hours to hand over some patients. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fifty per cent of patients waited at least an hour before they could even enter the hospital.

The most recent data shows the worst waits in the week commencing December 30 were slightly improved at over two hours.

It means ambulance crews are unable to make themselves available to attend new emergencies, delaying response times to critically unwell patients.

NHS Fife experiencing ‘considerable pressure’

NHS Fife is asking local residents only to use A&E for life-threatening emergencies.

Ms Dobson said: “We are experiencing considerable pressure on our services currently.

“Our A&E is seeing high demand, with a significant proportion of those presenting are acutely unwell and require inpatient care.

“We are also seeing high numbers of patients each day referred to the acute hospital via GPs and NHS 24.”

Fife health chiefs are asking the public to call NHS 24 on 111 if they need urgent but not life-threatening care.

Residents have also been asked to check the NHS Inform symptom checker for information on common symptoms and what to do before attending A&E.

Ms Dobson added: “During peak demand some patients may wait within ambulances with trained paramedic staff before being transferred to the care of our A&E.

“Ambulance staff remain in frequent contact with staff in A&E and measures are also in place to ensure ambulance turnaround times are as short as possible.”

More from Fife

Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife
Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.
Police using dogs search Fife country park for missing Dunfermline woman
Cocker spaniel Maizi, from Dunfermline. Image: Margaret Cumming
Meet Maizi - the deaf 14-year-old Dunfermline spaniel who spent 9 hours stuck in…
2
Police were called to a property in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man found dead in Kirkcaldy after 'report of concern for person'
Norma Sinclair, 71, was last seen on Tuesday
Police 'increasingly worried' about missing Dunfermline pensioner
A graphic with text reading: Fife sex offenders. How many live near you?
How many sex offenders live in your Fife postcode?
3
Liam Russell.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date
Rescue teams at Pittencrieff Park to help the dog in the sewer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dog rescued from Dunfermline sewer after 8-hour operation
4
Rescuers attempting to recover the dog. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rope rescue team called to Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park as dog stuck in sewer
Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in Fife.
Public told not to feed birds at Fife nature reserve after avian flu outbreak

Conversation