Road closed as car flips onto side in Perth crash

A road has been closed in Perth after a car flipped onto its side in a crash.

Strathmore Street has been closed in both directions from its junction with Main Street to Keir Street.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to the crash, including a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit.

One passerby said: “The road has been closed from Main Street to Keir Street in both directions.

“All emergency services are there including an ambulance response unit.

“It is the main road to Scone and traffic will have to be diverted.

“It is not clear which direction the car was travelling in.

“The crash seemed to involve a single car which has flipped onto its side.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliance from Perth were sent to the incident.

He said: “We are in attendance at a crash on Strathmore Street.

“We sent two appliances from Perth and they are both still there.

“We received a call to attend from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 7.40pm.”

