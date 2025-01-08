Road closed as car flips onto side in Perth crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Road closed as car flips onto side in Perth crash

Strathmore Street has been closed in both directions.

By Ellidh Aitken
Breaking news

A road has been closed in Perth after a car flipped onto its side in a crash.

Strathmore Street has been closed in both directions from its junction with Main Street to Keir Street.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to the crash, including a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit.

One passerby said: “The road has been closed from Main Street to Keir Street in both directions.

“All emergency services are there including an ambulance response unit.

“It is the main road to Scone and traffic will have to be diverted.

“It is not clear which direction the car was travelling in.

“The crash seemed to involve a single car which has flipped onto its side.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliance from Perth were sent to the incident.

He said: “We are in attendance at a crash on Strathmore Street.

“We sent two appliances from Perth and they are both still there.

“We received a call to attend from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 7.40pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
'Misled' Blairgowrie lodge owners face losing their homes after appeal defeats
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife
Chef Scott Davies stands outside The Old Manse of Blair's slate grey door which has a white surround and a red festive wreath,
Perthshire's Old Manse of Blair added to prestigious Michelin Guide 2025
Knife Angel statue with pleading outstretched hands outside Perth Museum
Perth's Knife Angel statue set for torchlit send-off from city
The Garry Viaduct near Blair Atholl in Highland Perthshire.
34-mile diversion for Perthshire drivers due to viaduct works
Eoin Scallan
Gleneagles chef keeps licence after knocking down pedestrian in Auchterarder
A graphic with text reading: Perth & Kinross sex offenders. How many live near you?
How many sex offenders live in your Perth and Kinross postcode?
Liam Russell.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date
Former Ian R Taylor furniture outlet on Scone's Perth Road.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Flagship' Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil

Conversation