Dundee’s Sheli McCoy to return as Sabre this month as new Gladiators start date revealed

Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy will return as Sabre this month as the start date for a new season of Gladiators has been revealed.

The BBC announced on Wednesday that the rebooted game show will be back on TV screens from January 18.

Sheli – who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road – will reprise her role as Sabre in the new series.

The 36-year-old has been a fan-favourite on the show, reminding some viewers of Gladiators legend Jet.

A post on the BBC Gladiators Instagram said: “Start warming up, Gladiators.

“The wait is nearly over, as we’re back, tougher than ever before, from Saturday 18th January at 5.50pm on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

“Tune in for an epic brand new series… Viewers, ready?!!”

Sheli made her first appearance on the show in January 2024 as it was relaunched.

The Gladiator was later forced to pull out of the series due to injury but is returning to the cast for 2025.

She has since enjoyed the chance to take part in several other TV shows and major events.

The Courier has taken a look at Sheli’s rise to fame over the last year.

The gym owner went to school at Ceres Primary in Fife.

She later graduated with a master’s degree from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, before setting herself up in Menzieshill in Dundee.

Sheli has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events and CrossFit championships all over the world