Inside Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy’s rise to fame

Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy has become one of the country’s most recognisable faces after an incredible 12 months.

The Sweatbox Dundee boss became a household name last January when she appeared in the reboot of the iconic TV gameshow Gladiators.

Playing the part of Sabre, Sheli won the hearts of the nation with her fierce but friendly attitude on the BBC series.

Her role has since given her the chance to take part in several other TV shows and major events.

As Gladiators gets set to return for a second series in January 2025, we take a closer look at Sheli’s rise to fame.

A hit with Gladiators viewers

After she was announced as one of the new Gladiators in 2023, Sheli made her first appearance on the show in January 2024 as the show relaunched.

In the show’s first episode, she came up against Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry Wilson.

The pair enjoyed a memorable battle during the Hang Tough round.

Sheli received a string of positive comments for her appearance, with some saying she reminded them of Gladiators legend Jet.

The first episode was a hit with the viewers, with about six million people tuning in.

She was forced to pull out later in the series due to injury.

However, it was confirmed later in the year Sheli would be back for the second series of the show.

Doing her bit for charity

Alongside the rest of her Gladiator teammates, Sheli appeared in sketches that were broadcast on Comic Relief and Children in Need.

During rehearsals for Red Nose Day, she kept fans updated on Instagram as the Gladiators rehearsed at BBC’s studios in Salford.

On the night, Sheli appeared as the group carried hosts Joel Dommett and Romesh Ranganathan away.

Despite not appearing on stage during November’s Children in Need live show, Sheli could be seen in the video package where the Gladiators re-enacted the music video to the Eric Prydz hit Call on Me.

Mixing it with the stars

Sheli mixed it with the stars in October when she donned a glitzy dress to attend the Pride of Britain awards.

Earlier in the year, she joined Love Island contestants Laura Anderson and Anton Danyluk to open the new Hollywood Bowl in Dundee.

In February, Sheli gave a guest lecture at Dundee University, where she offered advice on the difficulties facing new business owners.

Meanwhile, Sheli also made an emotional and “overwhelming” return to the Fife school she attended.

Sheli spoke with pupils at the assembly hall about getting to be who they want when they grow up.

On Instagram, she said: “I’m so grateful to be given these moments as opportunities from the position I’ve been given.”

Taking on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

In October, Sheli appeared alongside David Walliams and Dermot O’Leary on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

During the episode, she helped contestant Varshia answer a question on her specialist subject, fitness.

At the end of the show, it was revealed Sheli had ranked fifth among the seven celebrities based on her answers to the questions.

Sadly, Varshia did not win with the £86,000 prize pot going to another contestant.

Sharing her journey on podcasts

Sheli has also allowed her fans to find out more about her journey with a series of podcast appearances.

She joined Stephen Brown and Matt Thacker for BBC’s For Fitness Sake podcast in March.

On the podcast, she revealed that she wanted to be called ‘Alpha’ on the show and also advised listeners on how to remain confident in themselves.

Sheli then appeared on a live Instagram chat with Celebrity Skin Talk host Scott McGlynn.

During the chat, she discussed plans for filming the show’s second series and shared how producers discovered her.

