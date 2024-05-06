Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy thought invitation to join show was a hoax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy thought invitation to join show was a hoax

The gym owner has become a household name as Sabre.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee's Sheli McCoy has captured the nation's attention since appearing as Sabre on the BBC reboot of the show.
Sheli McCoy will return as Sabre in Gladiators. Image: BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Nick Eagle

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has revealed how she ignored an initial invitation to join the show thinking it was a hoax.

The gym owner appeared as Sabre during the programme’s reboot earlier this year.

Gladiators bosses have since confirmed Sheli will be back, along with her fellow competitors, for a second series.

But speaking on Celebrity Skin Talk with actor and influencer Scott McGlynn, Sheli revealed how she nearly did not end up on the show at all – because she thought she was being wound up.

She said: “Wildly, they called me. I hadn’t applied or anything, they got me on Instagram.

Sheli McCoy ignored Gladiators invite ‘thinking it was a hoax’

“What they actually did was Googled ‘Scotland’s best athletes’ and my name came up, alongside this list of names.

“They looked at each athlete, finding out about them and their history, and then reached out to the ones they thought were potential for the show.

“Then they came to me and emailed me a few times and DMed me a few times. I ignored it because I thought, ‘That’s a hoax, that’s not real’.

“Eventually, Andrew the production manager called me and said, ‘Do not hang up, this is not a hoax’.

“I flew to London the next day for an audition, you still had to go through the audition process, which included fitness tests and things like that.

“They came straight to me and gave me the opportunity.”

Sheli McCoy discussing Gladiators with Scott McGlynn. Image: Scott McGlynn/Instagram

Sheli says she will return to filming for the second series this summer.

She said: “Season two’s a go, I’m there.

“I leave to go down south mid-summer.

“All I know from what’s been put out in the media is that season two’s a go, I’ll be there, and it’s in Sheffield again.”

Discussing her time on the show so far, Sheli said: “Apart from the fact it was a huge privilege, it is great fun.

Sheli McCoy on chance to ‘inspire a whole generation of children’

“All of the other guys, there’s 16 of us, we just hung out all day and drank coffee.

“We’d then go out and put on a show for 3,500 people in the audience.

“It was class. I loved it and I’m looking forward to doing it again.

“The opportunity to be a part of a group of people who inspire a whole generation of children, I don’t know if there’s something better I could have done with my life.”

Sheli, who runs Sweatbox gym in Dundee, added: “I had no idea that millions of people had expectations of the show, previous heartthrobs, people that they idolise.

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy as Sabre.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy as Sabre. Image: BBC

“Even now, people will talk about the first time they met Wolf or Jet or Lightning and what that person said to them. I’m like, ‘How do you remember this?’

“Now that I’ve met some kids, I understand that it’s a real moment in some people’s lives.

“I’ve just been to a supermarket and someone came up to me and was like, ‘You’re not the one on Gladiators, are you?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s me’.

“I’m still just a girl from Dundee.”

