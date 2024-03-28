Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy WILL return as second series of TV gameshow confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy WILL return as second series of TV gameshow confirmed

The gym owner has become one of the most popular stars of the show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sheli McCoy as Sabre in Gladiators. Image: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack
Sheli McCoy as Sabre in Gladiators. Image: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy will return for the second series of the TV gameshow, the BBC has confirmed.

Sheli took on the character of Sabre when the programme came back on screens earlier this year.

The gym owner has gone on to become one of the most popular Gladiators on the show.

After the BBC announced Gladiators will return for a second series, the broadcaster confirmed to The Courier that all the stars – including Sheli – will be back for the second series.

Fans have hailed Sabre as one of their favourites from the first series.

Posting on the Gladiators Facebook page, one wrote: “Love Fury, Sabre, Giant and Legend.”

A fellow fan responded: “My favourites too. Definitely the standouts of the series.”

Fans’ delight as Gladiators second series confirmed

Other fans expressed their delight at the news of a second series, with some keen to see a female presenter involved next year.

The first series of Gladiators – which has its final this Saturday – has averaged 8.3 million viewers so far.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

“It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering.

“We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has captured the nation's attention since appearing as Sabre on the BBC reboot of the show.
It has not yet been confirmed if Sheli will return for series two. Image: BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Nick Eagle

Sheli’s Sabre character has been compared to 90s icon Diane Youdale, who played Gladiator Jet in the original series.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series last year.

Sheli recently told The Courier that there are still “one or two things” which are a “stretch too far” due to the injury.

More from TV & Film

Gladiators will return (Guy Levy/BBC)
Gladiators to return for second series on BBC
Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday (Ian West/PA)
Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey
Alison Steadman voices Mrs Armitage On Wheels (EagleEyeDrama/BBC/Charlie Clift/PA)
Alison Steadman on voicing Quentin Blake animation and how he inspires children
The Hairy Bikers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘Strange’ without Dave Myers as Hairy Bikers receive award nod, Si King says
Helen Flanagan (Ian West/PA)
Helen Flanagan reveals she suffered from psychosis after reaction to medication
Nick Mohammed plays the magical spirit Billy Blind in the Sally Wainwright-written Disney+ show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Nick Mohammed says Renegade Nell has ‘shaken’ things up with its diverse casting
Paul O’Grady’s husband recalls death of late TV star on first anniversary (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady’s husband recalls death of late TV star on first anniversary
Russell T Davies says the end of the BBC is ‘undoubtedly on its way’ (Ian West/PA)
Russell T Davies says end of the BBC is ‘undoubtedly on its way’
George Gilbey has died (Ian West/PA)
Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40
Race Across The World series four (Studio Lambert/BBC/Pete Dadds/PA)
First look at new cast of Race Across The World as they travel to…