Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy WILL return as second series of TV gameshow confirmed

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy will return for the second series of the TV gameshow, the BBC has confirmed.

Sheli took on the character of Sabre when the programme came back on screens earlier this year.

The gym owner has gone on to become one of the most popular Gladiators on the show.

After the BBC announced Gladiators will return for a second series, the broadcaster confirmed to The Courier that all the stars – including Sheli – will be back for the second series.

Fans have hailed Sabre as one of their favourites from the first series.

Posting on the Gladiators Facebook page, one wrote: “Love Fury, Sabre, Giant and Legend.”

A fellow fan responded: “My favourites too. Definitely the standouts of the series.”

Fans’ delight as Gladiators second series confirmed

Other fans expressed their delight at the news of a second series, with some keen to see a female presenter involved next year.

The first series of Gladiators – which has its final this Saturday – has averaged 8.3 million viewers so far.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

“It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering.

“We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”

Sheli’s Sabre character has been compared to 90s icon Diane Youdale, who played Gladiator Jet in the original series.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series last year.

Sheli recently told The Courier that there are still “one or two things” which are a “stretch too far” due to the injury.