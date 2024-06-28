Gladiators’ Sabre joins Love Island stars at Hollywood Bowl Dundee VIP party

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy joined Love Island contestants and other influencers for a VIP party at Hollywood Bowl Dundee.

The Eclipse Leisure Park venue hosted the event to celebrate the launch of its new £3 million entertainment centre, which opened last month.

Sheli – or Sabre as she is known to Gladiators fans – was joined by Fife TikTok sensation Declan Green, also known as Scottish Declan, and Love Island contestants Laura Anderson and Anton Danyluk.

Several local businesses were also invited along to the event.

Laura and Anton shared videos from their visit to their million-plus Instagram followers.

The pair took on Dundee gym owner Sheli at bowling and also tried their hand at other arcade games.

Sheli showed her sporting talent by scoring a strike in her first game.

Laura MacDougall, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl, said: “That excitement you get from scoring a strike in your first bowl is how we’re all feeling at Hollywood Bowl Dundee after our launch event.

“The atmosphere was electric, full of celebrations, and our star-studded guests immersed themselves in fun.

“It’s also great to see what the opening means for the local community and we’re excited to welcome families across Dundee and surrounding areas to our new entertainment-filled centre.

“There’s nothing better than witnessing people of all ages getting stuck in and enjoying everything we have on offer here at Hollywood Bowl.”

Sheli, Laura and Declan feature on The Courier’s list showcasing some of the biggest social media influencers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.