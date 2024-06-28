Gladiators’ Sabre joins Love Island stars at Hollywood Bowl Dundee VIP party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Gladiators’ Sabre joins Love Island stars at Hollywood Bowl Dundee VIP party

Laura Anderson, Anton Danyluk and Scottish Declan were among the famous faces at the event.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Sheli McCoy (Sabre from Gladiators) with Love Island stars Anton Danyluk and Laura Anderson at Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Chris Scott Photography/Stripe Communications
Left to right: Sheli McCoy (Sabre from Gladiators) with Love Island stars Anton Danyluk and Laura Anderson at Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Chris Scott Photography/Stripe Communications

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy joined Love Island contestants and other influencers for a VIP party at Hollywood Bowl Dundee.

The Eclipse Leisure Park venue hosted the event to celebrate the launch of its new £3 million entertainment centre, which opened last month.

Sheli – or Sabre as she is known to Gladiators fans – was joined by Fife TikTok sensation Declan Green, also known as Scottish Declan, and Love Island contestants Laura Anderson and Anton Danyluk.

Several local businesses were also invited along to the event.

Laura and Anton shared videos from their visit to their million-plus Instagram followers.

Anton shared clips from Hollywood Bowl Dundee on Instagram. Image: Anton Danyluk/Instagram
Anton takes on Sheli at a basketball game. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

The pair took on Dundee gym owner Sheli at bowling and also tried their hand at other arcade games.

Sheli showed her sporting talent by scoring a strike in her first game.

Laura MacDougall, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl, said: “That excitement you get from scoring a strike in your first bowl is how we’re all feeling at Hollywood Bowl Dundee after our launch event.

“The atmosphere was electric, full of celebrations, and our star-studded guests immersed themselves in fun.

Left to right: Anton Danyluk, Laura Anderson and Sheli McCoy.
Anton, Laura and Sheli cut the ribbon. Image: Chris Scott Photography/Stripe Communications
Hollywood Bowl, Dundee.
Influencers and businesses enjoyed the event. Image: Chris Scott Photography/Stripe Communications

“It’s also great to see what the opening means for the local community and we’re excited to welcome families across Dundee and surrounding areas to our new entertainment-filled centre.

“There’s nothing better than witnessing people of all ages getting stuck in and enjoying everything we have on offer here at Hollywood Bowl.”

Sheli, Laura and Declan feature on The Courier’s list showcasing some of the biggest social media influencers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

