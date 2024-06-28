Dundee drivers hit out at roadworks ‘carnage’ and confusion after long delays on Kingsway

Dundee drivers have hit out at roadworks “carnage” after long delays on the Kingsway.

Motorists have faced lengthy queues this week on the A90 and surrounding roads due to the closure of a section of Kings Cross Roundabout.

Traffic has been unable to use the slip road off the Kingsway onto the roundabout, with drivers diverted through the retail park.

Drivers trying to access the roundabout from Clepington Road have been forced to turn back because the road is shut.

The closure has also caused long delays getting out of the retail park, with only the Clepington Road exit in use – and the traffic lights still in operation.

The council had advertised the roadworks as starting at 9.15am on Monday – but the closure was already in place by Sunday morning.

The council now admits this was an error.

There was further confusion on Thursday afternoon when the council reported that Kings Cross Roundabout was closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

However, it was unclear which part of the roundabout was closed, and whether this was separate from the roadworks.

During the rush hours on both Thursday evening and Friday morning, traffic was queueing back beyond the Old Glamis Road circle due to the restrictions.

In response to the council’s Facebook post on Thursday, several drivers hit out.

‘Absolute carnage’ during Dundee Kings Cross roadworks

Billy Young wrote: “Why was this closed on Sunday with no warning from Kings Cross Road, saying no access to Clepington Road?

“It was absolute carnage.”

Sandra Winter said: “Absolute chaos. Don’t go into Kingsway Retail Park, can only turn left at lights to get out, queues of traffic everywhere.”

Frank Mulholland posted: “This (breakdown) surely cannot be the same reason why this has been closed since Sunday past and why no comment or response from DCC (Dundee City Council) or Tayside Contracts if this was due to planned roadworks.

“If this was due to a vehicle breakdown, then why was not not simply towed away?”

Elaine Kerr said: “The planned roadworks should have been done overnight.

“It’s been carnage all week for nearby residents and motorists.”

Iain Carver wrote: “Tailbacks are incredible.

“Emergency vehicles struggling to get through even though drivers trying to make way. Shambles!”

Others pointed out drivers are facing diversions on several other major roads in Dundee at the same time.

According to Dundee City Council’s roads report, the roadworks run 9.15am until 3.30pm daily until this Sunday.

Further roadworks then get under way on Wednesday for five days of resurfacing.

This will involve the closure of the roundabout northbound from Kings Cross Road to the Kingsway slip road between 9.15am and 3.30pm daily.

Council apology over roadworks ‘error’ and inconvenience to drivers

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The carriageway improvement work at the Kings Cross Roundabout started officially on Monday at 9.15am, although closures had been put in place for a short time on Sunday in error.

“The situation on Thursday afternoon was caused by the breakdown of construction plant which blocked the carriageway.

“This specialist vehicle could not be moved until a mechanic could attend to fix the issue.

“It is hoped that this phase of the works will be completed by early next week, with the next phase starting soon after on an off-peak basis until early in the week of July 8.

“We would like to apologise to drivers for inconvenience that these works may have caused.”