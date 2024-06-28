Dundee drivers hit out at roadworks ‘carnage’ and confusion after long delays on Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee drivers hit out at roadworks ‘carnage’ and confusion after long delays on Kingsway

The council has apologised for the disruption and for putting restrictions in place a day early.

By Bryan Copland & James Simpson
Road closures approaching Kings Cross Roundabout from Clepington Road and the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Road closures approaching Kings Cross Roundabout from Clepington Road and the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Dundee drivers have hit out at roadworks “carnage” after long delays on the Kingsway.

Motorists have faced lengthy queues this week on the A90 and surrounding roads due to the closure of a section of Kings Cross Roundabout.

Traffic has been unable to use the slip road off the Kingsway onto the roundabout, with drivers diverted through the retail park.

Drivers trying to access the roundabout from Clepington Road have been forced to turn back because the road is shut.

The closure has also caused long delays getting out of the retail park, with only the Clepington Road exit in use – and the traffic lights still in operation.

The Kingsway heading towards the retail park and Kings Cross Roundabout. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The council had advertised the roadworks as starting at 9.15am on Monday – but the closure was already in place by Sunday morning.

The council now admits this was an error.

There was further confusion on Thursday afternoon when the council reported that Kings Cross Roundabout was closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

However, it was unclear which part of the roundabout was closed, and whether this was separate from the roadworks.

During the rush hours on both Thursday evening and Friday morning, traffic was queueing back beyond the Old Glamis Road circle due to the restrictions.

In response to the council’s Facebook post on Thursday, several drivers hit out.

‘Absolute carnage’ during Dundee Kings Cross roadworks

Billy Young wrote: “Why was this closed on Sunday with no warning from Kings Cross Road, saying no access to Clepington Road?

“It was absolute carnage.”

Sandra Winter said: “Absolute chaos. Don’t go into Kingsway Retail Park, can only turn left at lights to get out, queues of traffic everywhere.”

Frank Mulholland posted: “This (breakdown) surely cannot be the same reason why this has been closed since Sunday past and why no comment or response from DCC (Dundee City Council) or Tayside Contracts if this was due to planned roadworks.

“If this was due to a vehicle breakdown, then why was not not simply towed away?”

Elaine Kerr said: “The planned roadworks should have been done overnight.

“It’s been carnage all week for nearby residents and motorists.”

The roadworks at Kings Cross Roundabout. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Iain Carver wrote: “Tailbacks are incredible.

“Emergency vehicles struggling to get through even though drivers trying to make way. Shambles!”

Others pointed out drivers are facing diversions on several other major roads in Dundee at the same time.

According to Dundee City Council’s roads report, the roadworks run 9.15am until 3.30pm daily until this Sunday.

Further roadworks then get under way on Wednesday for five days of resurfacing.

This will involve the closure of the roundabout northbound from Kings Cross Road to the Kingsway slip road between 9.15am and 3.30pm daily.

Council apology over roadworks ‘error’ and inconvenience to drivers

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The carriageway improvement work at the Kings Cross Roundabout started officially on Monday at 9.15am, although closures had been put in place for a short time on Sunday in error.

“The situation on Thursday afternoon was caused by the breakdown of construction plant which blocked the carriageway.

“This specialist vehicle could not be moved until a mechanic could attend to fix the issue.

“It is hoped that this phase of the works will be completed by early next week, with the next phase starting soon after on an off-peak basis until early in the week of July 8.

“We would like to apologise to drivers for inconvenience that these works may have caused.”

Conversation